BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/10/2025; Jobs In Social Media, HR and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 7/10/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Currently celebrating its 35th Season, Everyman Theatre seeks a positive, collaborative, and dynamic leader to serve as its second-ever Artistic Director, helping to shape the artistic footprint of this robust organization, its beautiful facility in downtown Baltimore, and its core Resident Company of Artists. Working in partnership with Everyman’s Managing Director and with an engaged Board of Directors, the new Artistic Director will build upon the compelling vision initiated by Founder Vin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Craftsperson

Position Title: Costume Craftsperson Department: Costume Shop, Production Dept. Reports To: Costume Shop Manager Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt Salary/Wage: $18.00 per hour Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: August 4, 2025 Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work, on and offstage, and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Syracuse Stage acknowledges with respect, the Onondaga Nation, firekeepers of the Hauden... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager-Seasonal (Temporary)

SEASONAL COMPANY MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York’s leading Off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Company Manager to join the General Management team for our upcoming 2025-2026 Season. Our season’s productions include ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS by Heather Christian, MOTHER RUSSIA by Lauren Yee, and ANIMAL WISDOM by Heather Christian. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home. In 2005 Signature began its gro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music On Stage Seeks Makeup / Hair Designer for "Elf the Musical" Fall 2025

Music On Stage seeks a Makeup/Hair Designer for its upcoming production of “Elf the Musical.” Rehearsals will begin in mid-September; show dates are November 15-30, 2025. A stipend of $200 is available plus $300 for supplies. Please contact production@musiconstage.org to apply.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music On Stage Seeks Head of Props for "Elf the Musical" Fall 2025

Music On Stage seeks a Head of Props [HOP] for its upcoming production of “Elf the Musical.” HOP will work with director to create a properties plot and source all needed items. Rehearsals will begin in mid-September; show dates are November 15-30, 2025. A stipend of $300 is available. Please contact production@musiconstage.org to apply.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Music On Stage Seeks Scene Charge Artist for "Elf the Musical" Fall 2025

Music On Stage seeks a Scene Charge Artist [SCA] for its upcoming production of “Elf the Musical”. Tech will begin Friday, November 7. Although the production team plans to rely heavily on projections for this production, several traditional set pieces will be needed. A stipend of $800 is available. Please contact production@musiconstage.org to apply.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music On Stage Seeks Intimacy Coordinator for "Elf the Musical" Fall 2025

Music On Stage seeks an Intimacy Coordinator [IC] for its upcoming production of “Elf the Musical”. Rehearsals will begin in mid-September; show dates are November 15-30, 2025. IC is not expected to attend all rehearsals. A stipend of $300 is available. Please contact production@musiconstage.org to apply.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking Stage Manager familiar with Equity Showcase Code - Stipend Provided

& all our yesterdays is an original full length drama making its debut. Must be present for rehearsals and dates listed below. Rehearsals will start in October. TECH: Nov. 18 & 19 SHOW SCHEDULE: Nov. 20 (evening, opening) Nov. 21 (evening) Nov. 22 (matinee & evening) Nov. 23 (evening) Nov. 24 (evening) Dec. 1 (evening) Dec. 2 (evening) Dec. 3 (evening) Dec. 4 (evening) Dec. 5 (evening) Dec. 6 (matinee & evening, closing) LOAD OUT: Dec. 7 Performing at The Flea Theater. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HR ADMINISTRATOR

DEPARTMENT: Executive Office REPORTS TO: Executive Assistant to the CEO FLSA: Full-Time, Non-Exempt SALARY: $32/hour LOCATION: Palm Desert, CA (on-site) JOB SUMMARY The HR Administrator provides vital administrative and operational support to the Executive Assistant (EA) to the CEO and plays a key role in ensuring efficient, accurate execution of paperwork-heavy functions, especially those related to Human Resources coordination. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES HR Coordination (in partne... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Social Media and Marketing Manager

TITLE: SOCIAL MEDIA AND MARKETING MANAGER IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Director of Communications and Marketing and works closely with Associate Director of Communications and Marketing. CLASSIFICATION: Exempt JOB SUMMARY: Leads the creation and implementation of the organization's social media strategy. Assists with creation and implementation of advertising, direct marketing, digital marketing and promotional campaigns related to the theatre, historic site, education and development. Assist... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: MUSE COORDINATOR

DEPARTMENT: Development REPORTS TO: Associate Vice President - Development FLSA: Part-Time, Non-Exempt SALARY RANGE: $25.00 to $30.00 per hour LOCATION: Palm Desert, CA (on-site) JOB SUMMARY The McCallum Theatre seeks a highly organized and people-oriented Muse Coordinator to support the vibrant work of the Muses & Patroness Circle. This position serves as a key connection between the Theatre and the Muses, supporting their fundraising events, volunteer coordination, and communications.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: MARKETING ASSOCIATE

The McCallum Theatre seeks a creative, strategic, and detail-oriented Marketing Associate to support the theatre’s Marketing & Communications department across digital co... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office (Front of House) Manager

Florida Repertory Theatre Seeks Front of House Manager Florida Repertory Theatre (floridarep.org) is a professional theatre company serving all of Southwest Florida. Celebrating its 28th year of award-winning regional theatre in downtown Fort Myers, we are a non-profit theatre company that produces a wide variety of musicals, comedies, and dramas such as Little Shop of Horrors, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tuesdays with Morrie. With a budget of $5 million... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: MANAGER - EDUCATION PROGRAMS

The Manager - Education Programs is a key leadership role responsible for the successful planning, coordination, and execution of Palm Desert Choreography Festival launched in 1998 and Open Call Talent Project, produced annually since 1999. This position serves as the central liaison between education and production, also ensuring seamless communication and collaboration across all departments within the theatre. In addition, this manager schedules and overs... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking STAGE MANAGER for Comedy, SYLVIA by A.R. Gurney

The Manor Club Theatre (TMCT) is seeking to engage a Stage Manager for the comedy, SYLVIA, by A.R. Gurney, directed by Kathleen Mahan. Performances October 3, 4, 5 and 10, 11 and 12. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Rehearsals to be held at There Manor Club, 1023 Esplanade, Pelham Manor, NY 10803, about 3 times per week. For more information email themanorclubofpelham@gmail.com or call 917-468-5872 or 914-738-1528. ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Casting Actors / Performers - Pro-Bono Web Design Performative Project (7.31.25)

Monday, July 7, 2025 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM BREAK: 12:30PM - 1:30PM Auditions: To be considered, please email michael.arthur@newschool.edu or text ‪(201) 380-1019‬ SEEKING Equity and Non Equity actors and performers for performative role (see breakdown). Actors local to New York 5 boroughs are encouraged to submit. However, open to considering out of state submissions as well. Additionally, we encourage submissions from actors of all races, ethnicities, genders, body types, ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Call – in-version ensemble’s August Shows at The Tank NYC

PROJECT 1: Vanishing 2.0 One-performer devised piece Originally created by in-version ensemble and developed at Edinburgh Fringe 2024, Vanishing explores memory through objects, space, and disappearance. - Looking for 1 solo performer - Experienced in movement-based performance and clowning is preferred - Bilingual and multicultural backgrounds especially welcome PROJECT 2: Two for One Two-woman performance with live camera Originally staged in Berlin, this work explores maternal t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: SOME LIKE IT HOT (Tour) - Assistant Stage Manager

SEEKING Equity Assistant Stage Manager for the Touring production of SOME LIKE IT HOT. To join the tour beginning Monday, July 28 in Los Angeles for an 8 performance week schedule. Producer: The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron Director/Choreographer: Casey Nicholaw Book: Matthew López & Amber Ruffin Music: Marc Shaiman Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman Music Supervisor: Mary-Mitchell Campbell & Darryl Archibald General Manager: 101 Productions, Ltd. Casting: The Telsey Offi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Production Officer

REPORTS TO: President & CEO SUPERVISES: Production Team (Director of Artistic Administration, Director of Education and Community Engagement, Director of Orchestra Personnel, Production Manager, Stage Manager, orchestra librarians, staff conductors, chorus leadership, full-time production support staff, and a host of contractors and vendors) WORKS CLOSELY WITH: Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Development Officer, Music Director In only its 42n... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Script Reading Networking Event

Whole Picture Films and Brooklyn Bathhouse present a monthly live script reading event on the first Monday of each month for filmmakers, actors, and playwrights. Have your script read by actors for a live audience! A networking reception follows the reading. This free event gives writers a platform to present work, receive feedback, and meet actors and colleagues in the industry.... (more)