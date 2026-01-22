Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 22, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Sets Full Broadway Cast and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s time to jump into your Tuesday with a quick tour of some of yesterday’s top headlines from BroadwayWorld. It was a news-filled day on the Rialto, starting with exciting casting updates: DOG DAY AFTERNOON adds John Ortiz, Jessica Hecht, and Spencer Garrett to its already starry lineup. Go behind the scenes of the immersive Masquerade with Hugh Panaro and Francesca Mehrotra, and get ready: Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! is hitting the road in 2026! In our must-watch video picks, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope discuss their roles in FX's The Beauty, and we’ve got highlights from the 2026 Broadway Salutes honoring 450 industry veterans. Plus, don't miss fresh Magic Mike Live photos featuring Channing Tatum and an exciting 2026 season reveal from Indy Drag Theatre. All that and much, much more as theatre’s brightest lights continue to shine on and off the stage! Let’s dive into the latest:
Video: Behind the Curtain of MASQUERADE, with Hugh Panaro & Francesca Mehrotra
Just months ago, Masquerade sprung into existence on 57th Street, bringing a fully immersive The Phantom of the Opera back to phans from around the world. Watch in this video as Hugh Panaro and Francesca Mehrotra chat more about the intricacies of the production, how the puzzle all fits together, and so much more!
OH, MARY! to Launch U.S. Tour in Fall 2026
Oh, Mary! will play select cities across the U.S. beginning in the fall of 2026. Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! is currently playing on Broadway.
| Video: Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope Talk Finding Their Characters in THE BEAUTY
by Josh Sharpe
Stage alums Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope are bringing their acting chops back to the world of television in FX's The Beauty, a new series from horror guru Ryan Murphy. Watch the duo speak about their experience on the show, both as performers and executive producers.. (more...)
| Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Salutes 2026
by Nicole Rosky
The Broadway League and the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presented the 16th Annual Broadway Salutes, an industry-wide celebration honoring 450 Broadway veterans whose decades of work onstage and behind the scenes have shaped the fabric of the American theatre. The event took place at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square, hosted by Samantha Williams.. (more...)
Video: 'Choose Kind' from WONDER THE MUSICAL
by Joshua Wright
The new musical Wonder, based on the novel and film of the same name, has extended its run at American Repertory Theater through February 15, 2026. Get a first look at the company performing 'Choose Kind' in this all-new video.. (more...)
Video: First Look at Whitney Leavitt in Costume as Roxie Hart
by Nicole Rosky
The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Whitney! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Broadway company of Chicago will welcome “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finalist and actress/breakout star of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt. Check out a video of Leavitt in costume here.. (more...)
Caissie Levy, David Cromer and More to be Honored at 92nd Annual Drama League Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
| Photos: Channing Tatum Introduces MAGIC MIKE LIVE in New York
by Bruce Glikas
MAGIC MIKE LIVE will bring an all-new flagship production to New York City this fall. The production was introduced in a special press event on January 20. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Sarah Silverman, Heidi Gardner, and More Join ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION
by Bruce Glikas
The rotating cast of All Out: Comedy About Ambition is now starring Jason Mantzoukas, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner and Sarah Silverman. Check out photos of the new cast's first bows here!. (more...)
Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN!
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, January 20, HBO hosted a red carpet and premiere screening to celebrate the two-part documentary Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!, in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum. Check out photos from the event featuring Brooks himself, Josh Gad, Alex Edelman, and more.. (more...)
The Drama League has revealed the 2026 Special Recognition Honorees of the 92nd Annual Drama League Awards, who will be celebrated for their outstanding lifetime contributions to the theater industry and to popular culture.. (more...
)
Andy Karl, Marc Kudisch and More to Star in CEASE AND DESIST: A SUPER META-MUSICAL Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The first private table reading of Paul Iacono and Marc Kudisch’s new show, Cease and Desist: A Super Meta-Musical – the comic-book opera that erases the line between hero and villain — will be presented.. (more...
)
Broadway Celebrates Swing Day 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors’ Equity Association is celebrating Swing Day, honoring the hard-working performers who go on stage, sometimes at a moment's notice, to cover multiple chorus roles.. (more...
)
The American Theatre Wing Unveils Leadership Renewal and Key Promotions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Wing today has revealed a series of leadership renewals and promotions designed to support the organization’s continued expansion and long-term vision.. (more...
)
Erik Schroeder Named General Manager of The Public Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Erik Schroeder has taken on the role of General Manager of The Public Theater. Most recently Erik served as Managing Director of The Acting Company for four seasons.. (more...
)
ATCA Launches Year Three of LGBTQIA+ Helbing Mentorship Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Critics Association has revealed the third year of the Helbing LGBTQ+ Mentorship program, aiming to support emerging LGBTQ+ voices in theatre.. (more...
)
New Maltby & Shire Musical ABOUT TIME to Premiere Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
|Around the Broadway World
About Time, the new Maltby & Shire musical revue with music by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner David Shire and lyrics by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr., will premiere Off-Broadway.. (more...
)
Liza Minnelli Partners with ElevenLabs on New AI Music Project
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway legend Liza Minnelli has teamed up with AI audio company ElevenLabs to co-create new music using artificial intelligence. The first album, out now, features authentic vocals by Minnelli, with artificially generated musical arrangements. . (more...
)
Glasgow Film Festival 2026 Announces Full Programme
by Natalie O'Donoghue
The festival runs from 25 February to 8 March in Glasgow.. (more...
)
RENT Reunion Panel and More Set For BroadwayCon 2026
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayCon has announced additional programming for the 2026 Convention, taking place this week. Learn more about the full upcoming lineup for the event here!. (more...
)
Mark Consuelos, Christopher Fitzgerald, and More Join FALLEN ANGELS
by Stephi Wild
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and design team for the upcoming production of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward. Learn more about the full cast here!. (more...
)
SIX Producers Condemn Bullying Following New Cast Announcement
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Following Six on Broadway's recent announcement of the new queens joining the show, the production received an influx of bigoted comments on social media. The production has responded to the comments by restricting access to its accounts. . (more...
)
Antonio Banderas Says He Is Content Losing Money Producing Theatre in Spain
by Joshua Wright
Antonio Banderas says he is content losing money producing live theatre in Spain, prioritizing artistic integrity over profit as his musical Godspell opens in Madrid.. (more...
)
Claybourne Elder-Directed SPELLING BEE and More Set For Cape Playhouse 2026 Season
by Stephi Wild
The Cape Playhouse has announced its 2026 summer line-up, in advance of its centennial on July 4, 2027. The lineup will include a production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, directed by Claybourne Elder. Learn more about the full season!. (more...
)
LEGALLY BLONDE Prequel Series ELLE Sets Summer Premiere
by Josh Sharpe
Elle, the highly anticipated Legally Blonde prequel series from Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, will premiere on Prime Video on July 1. A second season of the series is already on the way.. (more...
)
WICKED Named as the Most Streamed Movie of 2025 in the United States
by Josh Sharpe
Last year, Wicked was the most-streamed title of 2025, with 8.4 billion minutes watched across Peacock and Prime Video, surpassing KPop Demon Hunters and Moana 2.. (more...)
