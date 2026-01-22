Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 22, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Sets Full Broadway Cast and More

Video: 'Choose Kind' from WONDER THE MUSICAL

by Joshua Wright

The new musical Wonder, based on the novel and film of the same name, has extended its run at American Repertory Theater through February 15, 2026. Get a first look at the company performing 'Choose Kind' in this all-new video.. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Salutes 2026

by Nicole Rosky

The Broadway League and the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presented the 16th Annual Broadway Salutes, an industry-wide celebration honoring 450 Broadway veterans whose decades of work onstage and behind the scenes have shaped the fabric of the American theatre. The event took place at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square, hosted by Samantha Williams.. (more...)