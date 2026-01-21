Mark Consuelos, Christopher Fitzgerald, and More Join FALLEN ANGELS

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and design team for the upcoming production of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis.

Fallen Angels will star previously announced Golden Globe-winner Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, “Platonic”, You Can’t Take It With You) as “Jane Banbury” and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I, Kiss Me Kate, “The Gilded Age”) as “Julia Sterroll.” They will be joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo (Circle Mirror Transformation, Noises Off, The Heidi Chronicles, Bad Jews) as “Saunders”, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos (“Live with Kelly and Mark”, Orphans, “Riverdale”) as “Maurice Duclos” making his Broadway debut, Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress, Finian’s Rainbow, Company) as “Willy Banbury”, and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi (“The Daily Show,” “Evil,” Oklahoma!, Sakina’s Restaurant) as “Fred Sterroll.”

The creative team for Fallen Angels includes: David Rockwell (Set Design), Jeff Mahshie (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), and John Gromada (Sound Design). Casting is by Carrie Gardner and Stephen Kopel.

Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

Fallen Angels will begin preview performances on Friday, March 27, 2026, and open officially on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Biographies

Rose Byrne (Jane Banbury) is a Golden Globe winning and Emmy nominated actress from Sydney, Australia. Most recently, Byrne was seen starring in Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You for A24. Byrne garnered the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival, a Gotham Award nomination, a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination, a Critics Choice nomination, an Actors Award nomination, and a Golden Globe Award in the category of ‘Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy’ for her performance. Upcoming, Byrne is set to star in Stephanie Laing’s TOW. Previously on television, Byrne starred in Damages opposite Glenn Close for which she garnered two Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy nomination for her portrayal. Her additional television credits include Physical, Platonic and Mrs. America. It was recently announced that Byrne is set to star in Peacock series The Good Daughter. Previous film credits include: Juliet, Naked; Peter Rabbit; Instant Family; Spy; The Place Beyond the Pines; Bridesmaids; Insidious; Get Him to the Greek; 28 Weeks Later; Bridesmaids; Marie Antionette; Troy; The Goddess of 1967 for which she garnered the Volpi Cup at the 2000 Venice Film Festival and Two Hands. Her theatre credits include Medea, You Can't Take it With You (Broadway debut), Sydney Theatre Company’s Speed-the-Plow, La Dispute, and Three Sisters. Upcoming on stage, Byrne will be seen starring in Noël Coward’s revival of Fallen Angels opposite Kelli O’Hara at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

KELLI O’HARA (Julia Sterroll) has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. The Tony Award winner, Emmy, SAG, and Grammy-nominated actress has appeared in twelve Broadway shows for which she has garnered eight Tony Award nominations. She won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I. O’Hara’s other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. O’Hara received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, The Accidental Wolf, and can currently be seen on HBO’s The Gilded Age, which was nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Season 2. Additional film and television credits include Showtime's Master of Sex, 13 Reasons Why, Blue Bloods, All My Children, All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, The Good Fight, N3mbers, and Car Talk. In 2015, she made history as the first artist to make the crossover from Broadway to Opera when she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and in 2018 returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. She was last seen at The Metropolitan Opera in the world premiere of Kevin Puts’, The Hours, as Laura Brown, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Opera Recording. O’Hara is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic and The New York Pops. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight. O’Hara starred in the critically-acclaimed, limited Broadway engagement of the new musical Days of Wine and Roses, which also garnered rave reviews during its Off-Broadway run at The Atlantic Theatre Company. In 2024, she won the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical in addition to receiving Tony and Drama League Nominations for her role.Most recently, she starred opposite Tom Hanks in the world premiere of the Off-Broadway play This World of Tomorrow and can be seen in the new CBS series Sheriff Country.

Tracee Chimo (Saunders) Tracee Chimo recently recurred in the limited series “Dying for Sex” opposite Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate. She is known for her recurring roles on “Madam Secretary” and “Orange Is the New Black.” She was a series regular on the TBS series “People of Earth” produced by Conan O'Brien and Greg Daniels, and appeared as "Gertrude Stein" in the Emmy Award nominated series “Genius: Picasso” opposite Antonio Banderas, and recurred on Hulu's “Difficult People.” She can be seen in the film The Sound of Silence, alongside Peter Sarsgaard, and in the Netflix film Private Life opposite Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn, which premiered to critical reviews at the Sundance Film Festival. Other film credits include Clint Eastwood's Sully, Black Box, Concussion, and The Five Year Engagement. Tracee is a Broadway Darling with starring roles in the Tony nominated productions of Noises Off, The Heidi Chronicles, Harvey, and Irena's Vow. She earned rave reviews for her Off-Broadway performance in the defining lead role of "Daphna" in Bad Jews, winning her the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Lead actress.

Mark Consuelos (Maurice Duclos) On stage, Mark Consuelos appeared in the New York premiere of Stuart Ross’ off-Broadway production of Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays, a collection of short plays addressing the battle for marriage equality in the United States. He has also appeared off-Broadway in Boy’s Life by Howard Korder, Orphans by Lyle Kessler, the Penguin Repertory production of One Shot, One Kill by Richard Vetere, and An Oak Tree at the Barrow Street Theatre. Consuelos will make his Broadway debut in Fallen Angels. Mark will next be seen in the Kevin Williamson written/directed sequel Scream 7, opposite Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. Other film credits include: Barry Sonnenfeld’s comedy Nine Lives; Katie Holmes’ directorial debut All We Had; A Walk Among The Tombstones opposite Liam Neeson; the WWII drama The Great Raid. TV credits include: “9-1-1;” “The Girls On The Bus;” “Riverdale;” “Only Murders In The Building;” “How I Met Your Father;” “Pitch;” “Kingdom;” “Alpha House;” “American Horror Story;” “Hope & Faith,” among others. Consuelos joined his wife, Kelly Ripa, as co-host of “Live with Kelly & Mark” in April of 2023 after being a fan favorite guest-host over the years. Together the duo won the 2024 Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and “Live” continues to be the #1 entertainment talk show on television. Consuelos resides in New York City with Kelly and together they have three children.

Christopher Fitzgerald (Willy Banbury) is a three-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner. His Broadway credits include Waitress (Tony nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Young Frankenstein (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Finian’s Rainbow (Tony nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Company, An Act of God, The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino, Wicked (original Boq), Amour (Drama Desk nomination), Chicago, and the recent revival of Spamalot. Off-Broadway and regional credits include the U.S. premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s Saturday Night at Second Stage (Drama Desk nomination); the U.S. premiere of Martin McDonagh’s The Cripple of Inishmaan at The Public Theater; the world premiere of Corpus Christi by Terrence McNally at MTC; the renowned Steppenwolf production of McDonagh’s The Beauty Queen of Leenane opposite Laurie Metcalf; the U.S. debut of Frank McGuinness’s Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme at Lincoln Center; the title role in Barnum at the Chichester Festival Theatre in England; and 15 seasons with the Williamstown Theatre Festival (MA). Notable TV and film credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Elsbeth (CBS), Godless (Netflix), Happy! (SyFy), Let Them All Talk (HBO Max, dir. Steven Soderbergh), and Girl Most Likely with Kristen Wiig and Annette Bening.

Aasif Mandvi (Fred Sterroll) is an award-winning actor, writer and producer. He was most recently seen starring on the Paramount+ /Netflix drama “Evil” created by Robert and Michelle King, the Channel 4/Hulu comedy “This Way Up” created by Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan as well the CW’s comedy panel show “Would I Lie to You” for which he served as host and Executive Producer. Well known for his decade long work as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy award winning “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” he was also a writer, producer, and co-star on the HBO series; “The Brink,” starring Jack Black and Tim Robbins. Other film and TV credits include: Mother’s Day, Million Dollar Arm, The Internship, The Dictator, Spider-Man 2, The Proposal, The Last Air-Bender, Ghost Town. “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Netflix), “Blue Bloods” (CBS), “Younger” (TV Land), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) and the upcoming “Terror: Devil in Silver” (AMC) and “The Miniature Wife” (PEACOCK). Mandvi also co-wrote and starred in the film Today’s Special, which premiered at the London Film Festival. Some notable theatre credits include; ‘Ali Hakim’ in The National Theatre/Broadway production of Oklahoma, ‘Amir Kapoor’ in Lincoln Center’s premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play; Disgraced (Lucille Lortel Nomination) and ‘Estragon’ in The Geffen Playhouse’s production of Waiting for Godot. Mandvi is the recipient of the Obie award for his solo show Sakina’s Restaurant at the American Place Theatre. Mandvi also co-created the web series “Halal In The Family” with writer Miles Kahn which addressed anti-muslim bigotry through humor (Peabody Award) and he is the author of the book No Land’s Man, a collection of humorous and personal stories published by Chronicle Books. Represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.