WILL AND GRACE's Corey Parker, Member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, Dies at 60

Corey Parker, known for roles in Will and Grace, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning and Love Boat: The Next Wave, and a member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre, died from Cancer at age 60.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Parker's family told TMZ that he died in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday after a cancer battle.

"I believe he left this world weightless, at peace & surrounded with love. I am writing to you, Corey, here, directly, because this is how I… we… keep you with us. I have known and loved you for the past 45 years, since our E.S.T days in NY as hungry wild artists. You were a massive part of my creative work, my creative family, for decades," said his sister, Noelle, in a statement through BGB Studio. "And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love. All our lives are so much richer for knowing you, and you carry on in each of us, and in what you gifted and inspired in us… forever."

Parker had been a well-known acting coach since 2000. He also taught at Duke University, Rhodes College and the University of Memphis.