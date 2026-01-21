RENT Reunion Panel and More Set For BroadwayCon 2026

BroadwayCon has announced additional programming for the 2026 Convention, taking place at at Palladium Times Square, with additional programming and the Marketplace taking place at the New York Westin at Times Square from January 23-25.

Each day from 9:00AM – 5:30PM, guests will join the Broadway community to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2026 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season’s hits, and discussions featuring the industry’s top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games.

This year’s BroadwayCon will feature a special panel celebrating 30 years of RENT with “Time Flies: The 30 Year RENT Reunion.” Featuring Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, Jesse L. Martin, Fredi Walker-Browne, Giles Chiasson, Tim Weil, and more, the panel will focus on all things RENT, and how the little show that debuted at New York Theatre Workshop went on to be a cultural phenomenon. The cast will look back on three decades of inspiration, art, and friendship and audience members are invited to return to the Alphabet City loft to pay tribute to the music, the memories, the connection, and the man who started it all.

There will be appearances from: Operation Mincemeat, Masquerade, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), and Six.

As previously announced, BroadwayCon will also welcome guests to their first annual Drag Ball, which will take place on Saturday night, January 24. A night full of glitter, glam, and Broadway magic, attendees will enjoy dazzling drag performances, fabulous photo ops, and plenty of time to dance and celebrate. BroadwayCon will also be fundraising to support Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS (BCEFA). Guests are invited to come in full glam or just roll up as your fierce and fabulous self. Everyone's welcome at the BroadwayCon Drag Ball.

Additional panels newly announced include:

This Is What It Sounds Like – An AANHPI Celebration in Song

A one-of-a-kind celebration of the voices and artistry of the AANHPI community on Broadway and beyond. Featuring a lineup of talent, including Telly Leung, Timothy H. Lee, Nehal Joshi, Deven Kolluri, Deborah S. Craig, Erin Quill, Claire Kwon, Grace Yoo, Ali Ewoldt, Jaygee Macapugay, Kai Edgar, Albert Guerzon, Anna Zavelson, Shoba Narayan, Tony Award winner Francis Jue, and musical direction by Jason Liebson, this unforgettable session will include performances, surprise moments, and maybe even a special video cameo or two.

Marc Shaiman: Never Mind the Happy - Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner

Legendary composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman takes the stage for an intimate conversation about his life, career, and memoir Never Mind the Happy – Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner. Hear about his work across Broadway and film, his creative process, and the experiences that shaped his artistry. He’ll be joined by Scott Whitman and Kerry Butler for a special performance.

The State of Theater Criticism in 2026: Broadway Theater Critics in Discussion

A panel of theater critics: Helen Shaw from the New York Times, Adam Feldman from Time Out New York, and Linda Armstrong from The Amsterdam News will examine the evolving role of criticism in today’s theatrical landscape. Drawing on their experience reviewing productions across Broadway/off-Broadway stages, the panelists will discuss how digital media, social platforms, and changing audience habits have reshaped the critic’s voice and influence. Panelists will offer insight into how theater criticism can remain rigorous, relevant, and responsive to the artists and communities they serve today. The panel will be moderated by Mo Rocca.

Inside the Creative Process with Five-Time Tony Winner Susan Stroman. Sponsored by Stage Door Pass

A creative discussion with five-time Tony Award winning director/choreographer Susan Stroman as she pulls back the curtain on the creative process of shaping hit Broadway musicals like The Producers, Crazy For You, Contact, and more.

Creating a Character on Broadway: Danny Burstein & Hannah Cruz. Sponsored by Stage Door Pass

An insider look on creating iconic roles on Broadway with Tony Winner Danny Burstein and star of Chess, Hannah Cruz. Learn about their unique methods of approach for bringing iconic roles to life on the Broadway stage.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball Singalong

Jellicle cats come out tonight! Join us for a Cats singalong as we journey through the show's most iconic musical moments. We're celebrating the music that has captivated audiences for decades by raising our paws and singing our hearts out. Plus, there may be a few surprise appearances you won't want to miss. Whether you are more of a Skimbleshanks or even a Grizabella, get ready to channel your inner Jellicle!

Broadway On A Budget: Unlocking Affordable and Accessible Theater Tickets

Are you lover of Broadway but wary of the price tag? This session will discuss the many creative ways to see Broadway and Off-Broadway shows at little or no cost. As a low-income consumer with a disability, I've had the advantage of scrutinizing the ticket landscape over many years and found an array of choices—from rushes and lotteries, from student, teacher, veteran, and disability discounts, to the little-known TDF memberships and under-30 plans. In the session, attendees will hear practical advice, anecdotes of personal experience, and insider links that will place the experience of live theatre within everyone's means. At the end, attendees will depart with a take-home guide that includes accessible options available for the student, the young adult, the person with a disability, the veteran, the first responder, the school teacher, and many more.

For the Fanzians: A fanzian discussion with some Ozians

It's good to see them, isn't it? This panel takes a deep dive into the culture surrounding the Broadway blockbuster Wicked, from being a fan to becoming an Ozian, with a focus on our girls in the bubbles!

Jeffrey Seller In Conversation

Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller will discuss his book Theater Kid: A Broadway Memoir and his legendary career. The Tony Award winning producer behind hits like Rent, Hamilton, Avenue Q, and In the Heights, Jeffrey will share stories from his career bringing some of Broadway's favorite productions to life. This session will also include live musical performances from across Jeffrey Seller's career. A book signing will follow this session. Please note that a separate ticket is required to participate in the signing.

The Untold Story of how immigrant, Jewish, Queer, and Black artists invented the Broadway Musical

Author David Armstrong is joined by Caseen Gaines, author the book When Broadway Was Black, Stacy Wolf, author of Changed For Good — A Feminist History of the Broadway Musical, and Robert W. Schneider, author of Queer Musicals, for a lively conversation about the powerful impact of marginalized groups on the evolution of the Broadway musical.

There Are Worse Things Than Sitting in a Panel on a Sunday: A Sunday In The Park With George Reunion

Since its debut in 1984, Sunday in the Park with George has become a beloved musical theatre staple. Come relive the magic of the show in this program with cast and creative members who have been a part of various Broadway productions of the show throughout the years!

The Write Path To Broadway

From scripts and reviews, to articles and advertisements, writing is essential to the art and business of theatre. But who are these mysterious figures crafting in the shadows? Today, we're bringing these theatre writing professionals into the spotlight to learn about their careers and their thoughts on the creative process. What got them into writing? How do they handle writer's block? And why should others join them in their profession? Come listen for yourself, straight from the wittiest wordsmiths of Broadway!

Phantom of the Opera at 40: A fan-led conversation

2026 marks The Phantom of the Opera's 40th anniversary since first opening on Broadway—and what better place to celebrate than BroadwayCon? This fan-led panel brings together lifelong Phantom devotees to celebrate four decades of the world's most iconic musical. From Masquerade to the Sydney Harbour spectacular, we'll journey through the show's global legacy, beloved productions, and enduring fan community. Expect passionate discussion, behind-the-scenes trivia, and heartfelt memories from fans who have followed Phantom across continents and decades. We'll explore everything from costume and set evolution to cast highlights and the musical's lasting cultural impact. The panel will also feature an interactive trivia portion — with prizes for the most Phan-tastic experts!

Breaking In and Standing Out with Write Out Loud

The annual Write Out Loud competition supports up-and-coming musical theatre writers looking to break into the commercial industry. Moderated by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) and featuring a panel of Write Out Loud winners like Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, this discussion explores the musical theater songwriter's experience of entering (and winning) the Write Out Loud songwriting contest; as well as the unique highlights and challenges of stewarding a song through both concert presentations and a fully produced studio EP. We will open up the floor to Q and A to address everything from what stands out in early submissions to networking with other writers and yes, all your burning questions about our 2019 viral sensation, "Little Miss Perfect."

For a full schedule with additional panels, singalongs, and events, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.