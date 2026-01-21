Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Salutes 2026

Just yesterday, The Broadway League and the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presented the 16th Annual Broadway Salutes, an industry-wide celebration honoring 450 Broadway veterans whose decades of work onstage and behind the scenes have shaped the fabric of the American theatre. The event took place at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square, hosted by Samantha Williams.

The special event celebrated artists, craftspeople, and professionals recognized for 25, 35, and 50+ years of service to the Broadway community. The evening also featured a performance of “What I Did for Love” by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer.

Broadway Salutes offers a rare moment when the industry pauses to recognize the individuals whose long-standing commitment makes Broadway possible night after night. Honorees span every discipline across the theatre ecosystem, including actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and many more theatre professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway.

Since its inception in 2009, Broadway Salutes has honored more than 5,300 members of the Broadway community, celebrating careers built on artistry, craftsmanship, and dedication often unseen by audiences.

Watch highlights from inside the special day in this video.