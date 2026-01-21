SIX Producers Condemn Bullying Following New Cast Announcement

Following Six on Broadway's recent announcement of new queens joining the show (Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, and Olivia Donalson), the production received an influx of bigoted comments on social media. The production has responded to the comments by restricting access to its accounts. They released the following statement:

The Producers of Six have chosen to temporarily limit access to the Broadway production’s X account following a number of comments made in response to recent Broadway casting news which we felt crossed the line into bullying.

The protection, safety and support of the Six cast has always been, and remains, our highest priority. While we welcome passionate engagement with the show, aggressive, threatening or abusive behaviour is never acceptable.

As a production, we unequivocally condemn bullying in all its forms and remain committed to fostering a respectful, supportive environment for everyone involved.

We are incredibly excited to welcome our incoming Broadway cast, and we cannot wait to see them take to the stage.