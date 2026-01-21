Video: Behind the Curtain of MASQUERADE, with Hugh Panaro & Francesca Mehrotra

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

There is a new kind of Phantom taking over New York City! Just months ago, Masquerade sprung into existence on 57th Street, bringing a fully immersive The Phantom of the Opera back to phans from around the world. The mastermind behind the project is Tony winner Diane Paulus.

From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom’s lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you’ve dreamt it.

"It feels like Phantom in a new way," explained Francesca Mehrotra, who plays Christine. "I grew up loving the show, and I never thought I'd get to do it this way. It's a real gift."

Mehrotra and Hugh Panaro are two of twelve actors to take on the iconic Christine and Phantom every night. How exactly does it work...?

"We weren't sure [at first] if we would all interact with each other," sadid Panaro. "It's like a Swiss clock. We call them pulses, and Francesca and I are the 7:30 pulse. Everybody starts at a different time. We rarely see our compatriots through the night. I have a few places where I see my other Phantom brothers, and when I can see Francesca offstage... but it's kind of amazing to be in a 6-floor building, all doing the same show, and you don't run into anyone! It's brilliant."

