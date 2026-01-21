Antonio Banderas Says He Is Content Losing Money Producing Theatre in Spain

Antonio Banderas has said he is content losing money producing live theatre in Spain in an extensive interview with Mundo America. Speaking ahead of the Madrid opening of Godspell, the musical he previously premiered at Teatro Soho Caixabank in Malaga, Banderas reflected on his long-term commitment to producing large-scale, live-music theatre despite repeated financial losses.

"We don't work for money..." Banderas said, noting that previous productions including Company and Gypsy lost money despite strong ticket sales. He explained that Company alone cost approximately €190,000 per week to operate due to its use of a full live orchestra, large cast, and extensive technical staff.

"We filled the theater to not lose much," he said. "But they can't take away the dance from me. I did what I wanted, how I wanted to do it, and with the perfect people."

Banderas emphasized that financial loss does not equate to failure in theatre, arguing that the pursuit of excellence is itself the objective. He contrasted theatre with film, where commercial success is often the primary measure, saying that as a producer he is willing to accept risk in exchange for creative control.

"If it’s said to be live music, it’s live music," he said. "The theater's policy is 'nothing is prerecorded.' The actors sing, the choirs sing, and if the score says 19 string instruments, there are 19 string instruments."

The actor also spoke about his decision to permanently base his theatrical work in Spain, saying he no longer feels a need to work abroad. "I always felt like I was passing through [the USA]," Banderas said. "I almost forgot when I got married and became a father. Then I thought maybe I would end my days there. But that intuition returned quickly."

Banderas founded Teatro Soho Caixabank in Malaga in 2019 and has since positioned it as a home for large-scale musical productions performed with full live orchestration, even when doing so comes at a financial cost.