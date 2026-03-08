My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Jeremy Jordan Takes Final Bow at THE GREAT GATSBY

His final performance was March 8.

By: Mar. 08, 2026



Watch Jeremy Jordan take his final bow as Jay Gatsby in Broadway's The Great Gatsby, with the actor having had his last performance in the role on March 8.

This was the end of Jordan's second stint leading the show at the Broadway Theatre, as he originated the role of Jay Gatsby when the show opened in 2024. He played his initial final performance in January of 2025, before returning to the role in November.

Jordan's next Broadway role will be as Bobby Darin in Just In Time. His run begins April 21.




Broadway Bracket


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Tee
The Great Gatsby Logo Tee
Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Keychain
The Great Gatsby Logo Keychain
Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Hat
The Great Gatsby Logo Hat
Buy a The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie
The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos