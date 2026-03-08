Video: Jeremy Jordan Takes Final Bow at THE GREAT GATSBY





Watch Jeremy Jordan take his final bow as Jay Gatsby in Broadway's The Great Gatsby, with the actor having had his last performance in the role on March 8.

This was the end of Jordan's second stint leading the show at the Broadway Theatre, as he originated the role of Jay Gatsby when the show opened in 2024. He played his initial final performance in January of 2025, before returning to the role in November.

Jordan's next Broadway role will be as Bobby Darin in Just In Time. His run begins April 21.