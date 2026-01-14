Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 14, 2026- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More

 tracker
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We’re back to bring you everything you need to know to get your theatre day started—including new production photos, casting news, industry updates, award announcements, must-watch videos, and more. Get a first look at Cost n’ Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway, and check out photos of Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. See why Broadway's grosses have tumbled this week, and catch up with Andrew Rannells on The Great American Baking Show. In industry news, Eric Price and Phillip Christian Smith just received the 2026 Kleban Prize, and Halley Feiffer has been named as the next Terrence McNally Recovery Commissions mentor. Awards season continues: see who won at the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards and the 2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards. Plus, don't miss stories about Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson's Broadway debuts, a new Waitress US tour, Boots Riley bringing MR. BURNS to the screen, and all the latest casting, creative team, and tour news. Don’t forget to test your Broadway knowledge with today’s Daily Word Game, then read on for even more stories and coverage. Let’s dive in!


 

 
The Front Page
Photos: Cost n' Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway

​You can now get a first look at photos of 11 to Midnight, the world premiere dance story from the minds of Cost n’ Mayor (Austin & Marideth Telenko) and Hideaway Circus (Josh & Lyndsay Aviner), ahead of its first performance.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/11/26 - Overall Grosses Down 34% From Prior Week

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/11/2026.
Photos: Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

You can now get a first look at production photos of Joshua Bassett as Seymour and Joy Woods, returning as Audrey, in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 14, 2026- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video/Photos: Andrew Rannells Is Back in New Sports Episode of THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
The Great American Baking Show is back, and so is Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells, who returns as a co-host for the upcoming sports-themed episode. Check out a new trailer and photos now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 14, 2026- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video: MIDSOMER MURDERS: THE KILLINGS AT BADGER'S DRIFT UK Tour Trailer
by Stephi Wild
A new trailer has been released for Guy Unsworth’s stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift. The production, which received its world premiere in October 2025, begins its 2026 tour next week. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 14, 2026- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video: Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's 20th Annual Festival of New Musicals
by Stephi Wild
The 20th Annual Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals will take place from January 16-18, 2026. Check out an all new video from rehearsal for the festival, featuring clips of the cast and creative teams talking about the shows!. (more...)
 
Photos: Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns and More in COME FROM AWAY Rehearsals at Paper Mill
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse began rehearsals this week for Come From Away, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season. The cast features Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns and more. See rehearsal photos here!. (more...)
 
 
Industry Insights
Eric Price and Phillip Christian Smith Receive 2026 Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The Kleban Foundation has announced the recipients of the 36th annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre. The winners are Eric Price and Phillip Christian Smith. Learn more here!. (more...)
Halley Feiffer Named Mentor Playwright for Cycle 2 of Terrence McNally Recovery Commissions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Playwright, television writer, and showrunner Halley Feiffer has been named the Mentor Playwright for Cycle 2 of the Terrence McNally Recovery Commissions, a signature program supporting playwrights in recovery from substance use conditions.. (more...)
2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Judges and Key Dates Revealed
by Stephi Wild
The 2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has announced the Judging Panel for the 48th Annual Award. The Winner of the 2026 Prize will be announced on February 26 in a special invitation-only celebration at London's Royal Court Theatre.. (more...)
Park Avenue Armory Appoints Deborah Warner as Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Park Avenue Armory has appointed Deborah Warner as its Anita K. Hersh Artistic Director. Warner was named a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2006.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: GOING BACHARACH Opens Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Amas Musical Theatre officially opened the World Premiere of Going Bacharach: The Songs Of An Icon, a musical revue featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach, on January 12 at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. Find out what the critics are saying!. (more...)
Review Roundup: A GHOST IN YOUR EAR at Hampstead Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
HFH Productions and Hampstead Theatre are presenting the world premiere of Jamie Armitage’s Ghost In Your Ear. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's review roundup.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
THE PRODUCERS, HELLO, DOLLY! and More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2026 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed its 94th season. The season will feature the musicals The Producers; Hello, Dolly!, Ain't Too Proud, a gala fundraiser, and more.. (more...)
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
by BWW Awards
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.. (more...)
Full Cast Set For NEWSIES at the Argyle Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The Argyle Theatre has announced the stars of their upcoming production of Disney's Newsies, directed by Tommy Ranieri, choreographed by Trent Soyster, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. . (more...)
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson Will Make Broadway Debuts in THE FEAR OF 13
by Stephi Wild
Two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody will make his Broadway debut in Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino’s play, The Fear of 13. Learn more about the play here!. (more...)
Darren Criss and Helen J Shen to Play Final Performances in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway has revealed the final performances for the two original Broadway leads: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. . (more...)
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
by BWW Awards
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! The 2025 Regional Awards honour regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.. (more...)
WAITRESS Teases Upcoming US Tour In Honor of 10th Anniversary
by Michael Major
A new US tour of Waitress the Musical seems to be in the works. In a new social media post, the official Waitress account revealed that there will be an upcoming US tour, in honor of the beloved musical's 10th anniversary.. (more...)
Boots Riley to Bring Anne Washburn's MR. BURNS Play to the Screen
by Josh Sharpe
Boots Riley, filmmaker behind 2018's Sorry to Bother You and the upcoming I Love Boosters, is bringing Anne Washburn's Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, to the big screen.. (more...)
Interview: 'It's About Anyone With A Dream': Actor Becky Clayburn on Working Class Stories and Pride in the North East in GERRY & SEWELL
by Amber-Rae Stobbs
Becky Clayburn is an actor who truly represents what the North-East of England has to offer. With a natural talent for performing and a personality that will make you think of home, Clayburn puts the ‘Northern’ into ‘Northern Soul’. Before reprising her role as Tyneside in Jamie Eastlake’s production of Gerry and Sewell, making its West End debut after dominating the North-East theatre scene, BroadwayWorld sat down with her to talk about all things ‘Gerry and Sewell’, the region we both grew up in, and how important returning to your hometown is.. (more...)
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For THE SECRET GARDEN - THE MUSICAL at York Theatre Royal
by Stephi Wild
York Theatre Royal has announced the full cast and creative team for the revival of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Secret Garden - The Musical. Learn more here!. (more...)
JIM HENSON'S LABRYNTH: IN CONCERT to Launch 60-City Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert, is launching a 60-city North American tour this fall. Fans will once again be transported to the Goblin City with a thrilling blend of live music and Jim Henson's musical fantasy masterpiece Labyrinth presented on a large HD cinema screen. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"And no, this isn't over!
No, we aren't through!
No, there's still a million things
That you and I can do! "

- Parade

