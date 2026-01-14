Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 14, 2026- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We’re back to bring you everything you need to know to get your theatre day started—including new production photos, casting news, industry updates, award announcements, must-watch videos, and more. Get a first look at Cost n’ Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway, and check out photos of Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. See why Broadway's grosses have tumbled this week, and catch up with Andrew Rannells on The Great American Baking Show. In industry news, Eric Price and Phillip Christian Smith just received the 2026 Kleban Prize, and Halley Feiffer has been named as the next Terrence McNally Recovery Commissions mentor. Awards season continues: see who won at the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards and the 2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards. Plus, don't miss stories about Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson's Broadway debuts, a new Waitress US tour, Boots Riley bringing MR. BURNS to the screen, and all the latest casting, creative team, and tour news. Don’t forget to test your Broadway knowledge with today’s Daily Word Game, then read on for even more stories and coverage. Let’s dive in!
Photos: Cost n' Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway
You can now get a first look at photos of 11 to Midnight, the world premiere dance story from the minds of Cost n’ Mayor (Austin & Marideth Telenko) and Hideaway Circus (Josh & Lyndsay Aviner), ahead of its first performance.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/11/26 - Overall Grosses Down 34% From Prior Week
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/11/2026.
Photos: Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
You can now get a first look at production photos of Joshua Bassett as Seymour and Joy Woods, returning as Audrey, in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway.
| Video/Photos: Andrew Rannells Is Back in New Sports Episode of THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
The Great American Baking Show is back, and so is Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells, who returns as a co-host for the upcoming sports-themed episode. Check out a new trailer and photos now.. (more...)
| Video: MIDSOMER MURDERS: THE KILLINGS AT BADGER'S DRIFT UK Tour Trailer
by Stephi Wild
A new trailer has been released for Guy Unsworth’s stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift. The production, which received its world premiere in October 2025, begins its 2026 tour next week. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's 20th Annual Festival of New Musicals
by Stephi Wild
The 20th Annual Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals will take place from January 16-18, 2026. Check out an all new video from rehearsal for the festival, featuring clips of the cast and creative teams talking about the shows!. (more...)
Photos: Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns and More in COME FROM AWAY Rehearsals at Paper Mill
