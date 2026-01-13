Photos: Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

You can now get a first look at photos of Emmy Award-winning singer, television star and recording artist Joshua Bassett, making his New York stage debut as Seymour, and Tony Award-nominated, original cast member Joy Woods, returning as Audrey, in Little Shop of Horrors. The pair will play the roles for 10 weeks only, through March 1, 2026, in the production – which is now in its seventhyear at the Westside Theatre.



Bassett and Woods joined the cast on December 19th. Starring alongside them are Tony Award Nominee Andrew Durand as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Christopher Swan as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, David Colston Corris, Alloria Frayser, Jon Hoche, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Chani Maisonet, and Johnny Newcomb,



Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

