THE PRODUCERS, HELLO, DOLLY! and More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2026 Season

Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed its 94th season. The 2026 season will begin with Ain’t Too Proud (May 14 – June 13), followed by Hello, Dolly! (June 18 – July 18), City of Angels (July 23 – August 22), The Producers (August 27 – September 26), and a World Premiere musical to be announced shortly (October 1 – November 1).

The Playhouse will also host a gala fundraiser on August 3 featuring Broadway talent. More information, including info about the gala, casting, creative, and the final show of the season, is forthcoming.

Ain’t Too Proud

The Life and Times of The Temptations

Thursday, May 14, 2026 – Saturday, June 13, 2026

Book by Dominique Morisseau

Music & Lyrics from The Legendary Motown Catalog

Based on the book entitled The Temptations by Otis Williams with Patricia Romanowski

Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Directed by Gerry McIntyre

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and so many more.

Hello, Dolly!

Thursday, June 18, 2026 – Saturday, July 18, 2026

Book by Michael Stewart

Music & Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder

Original Production Directed and Choreographed by Gower Champion

Produced for the Broadway Stage by David Merrick and Champion Five, Inc.

Directed by Maggie Burrows

This blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humour, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. Join socialite-turned-matchmaker Dolly Levi as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a wife for the curmudgeonly “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. Dolly’s romantic scheming soon entangles Horace’s two clerks and a lovestruck young artist. As she busies herself finding mates for the suitors, Dolly realizes it’s her turn to find her own perfect match. One of the most joyous and successful musical comedies of all time, Hello, Dolly! is a beguiling romp in the universal search for love, with smash hits like “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and, of course, the show-stopping “Hello, Dolly!”

City of Angels

Thursday, July 23, 2026 – Saturday, August 22, 2026

Book by Lary Gelbart

Music by Cy Coleman

Lyrics by David Zippel

Directed by Hunter Foster

When New York novelist Stine is lured to Hollywood to adapt his detective stories for the silver screen, he trades the gritty East Coast for a land of perennial sunshine and palm trees. But the real drama happens off-page. The Tony Award-winning City of Angels seamlessly weaves between two worlds: the vivid Technicolor reality of 1940s Hollywood and the gritty, black-and-white film noir of Stine’s imagination.

As his fictional detective navigates a world of shadows, Stine faces his own dangerous temptations—sultry distractions, the hollow promise of fame, and the relentless pressure to compromise his art. Witty, glamorous, and atmospheric, this film noir murder mystery features one of Broadway’s most sensational jazz scores, including songs "You Can Always Count on Me" and "I’m Nothing Without You."

The Producers

The Mel Brooks Musical

Thursday, August 27, 2026 – Saturday, September 26, 2026

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Music & Lyrics by Mel Brooks

Original Direction and Choreography by Susan Stroman

Original Direction and Choreography Recreated by James Gray

Based on Mel Brooks 1968 cult classic, The Producers tells the story of theatrical producer Max Bialystock who realizes the road to his financial redemption lies in producing the worst musical ever written, raising 25,000 percent of the capital, and pocketing it all when the show is a one-night-only disaster. Aided and abetted by a nebbishy accountant named Leo Bloom, Bialystock options the rights to a “gay romp with Adolf and Eva in Berchtesgarten” called “Springtime for Hitler.” Of course, if the show, by some insane stretch of credulity, were to become a hit, Bialystock and Bloom would be thrown in jail. And that’s exactly what happens.