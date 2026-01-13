Photos: Cost n' Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway

The production will play at the historic Orpheum Theatre in the heart of New York City’s East Village this spring.
You can now get a first look at photos of 11 to Midnight, the world premiere dance story from the minds of Cost n’ Mayor (Austin & Marideth Telenko) and Hideaway Circus (Josh & Lyndsay Aviner), ahead of its first performance.
The production will play at the historic Orpheum Theatre in the heart of New York City’s East Village this spring, now running through April 19, 2026.
Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner and created together with the viral dance duo Cost n’ Mayor (Austin and Marideth Telenko), 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of iconic pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions.
11 to Midnight will begin performances Wednesday, January 28, 2026 ahead of a Wednesday, February 11 opening night at the Orpheum. The engagement, which stars Austin and Marideth Telenko in their NYC on-stage theatrical debuts, will now run for twelve weeks through Sunday, April 19, 2026.
11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!
Seven friends – some old, some new, all tangled up in the messy magic of friendship – come together to toast the New Year. Whether it’s 1921 or 2025, the ritual remains the same – we make a wish, promise big, and hopefully score a midnight kiss.
With high-energy theatrical street-style dance and a genre-hopping soundtrack, 11 to Midnight lets movement do the talking – capturing those big, buzzy feelings that words just can’t touch. Joy. Nostalgia. That electric moment when the countdown begins.
Sure, it’s a party—but beneath the confetti and countdowns, it’s also a celebration of who we are, who we’re trying to be, and the beautiful chaos of figuring it all out before the clock runs out.
Photo credit: Jennifer Broski
Lyndsay Magid Aviner
The cast and creative team of 11 to Midnight
