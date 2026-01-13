Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson Will Make Broadway Debuts in THE FEAR OF 13

Two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody will make his Broadway debut in Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino’s play, The Fear of 13. Based on the documentary directed by David Sington and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, The Fear of 13 will also star will also star Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominee Tessa Thompson (Hedda and “His & Hers”) in her Broadway debut.

The Fear of 13 has also announced a partnership with the Innocence Project, whose mission is to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions, and create fair, compassionate, and equitable systems of justice for everyone. Its work is guided by science and grounded in anti-racism.

Performances will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with an opening night set for Wednesday, April 15, at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

Amex Presale Tickets will be available at Telecharge starting Tuesday, January 20 at 10:00 AM EST through Friday, January 23 at 11:59 AM EST by calling 212.239.6200, or online

A fan presale will be available beginning on Thursday, January 22 at 10 AM. Please sign up HERE for more information. General tickets will available beginning Friday, January 23 at 12 PM.

About The Fear of 13

The Fear of 13 tells the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

About The Innocence Project Partnership

The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence. One of his attorneys, Christina Swarns, now serves as Executive Director of the Innocence Project, a not-for-profit organization which has helped to free or exonerate more than 250 people who, collectively, spent over 4,000 years behind bars, and contributed to the passage of more than 250 transformative state and federal reforms.

Founded in 1992 by Barry C. Scheck and Peter J. Neufeld, the Innocence Project uses DNA and other scientific advancements to prove wrongful conviction. Today, the Innocence Project continues to fight for freedom, drive structural change, and advance the innocence movement.

Together, The Fear of 13 and the Innocence Project aim to support this vital work and provide audiences with meaningful ways to take action beyond the theater.