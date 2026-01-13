Review Roundup: GOING BACHARACH Opens Off-Broadway

 tracker
Performances of the musical revue, featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach, are underway at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater.

By: Jan. 13, 2026
Amas Musical Theatre officially opened the World Premiere of Going Bacharach: The Songs Of An Icon, a musical revue featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach, on January 12 at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. Find out what the critics are saying!

The production includes such recognizable titles as “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, “What’s New Pussycat?, and “That’s What Friends Are For”, and many more. The show was co-created by Will FriedwaldAdrian GalanteTedd Firth & Jack Lewin, and conceived by Mr. Lewin. The arrangements and orchestrations are by Adrian Galante, who also serves as the production’s Music Director. Musical supervision is by Tedd Firth, and the show is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel

Who in this world doesn’t have a favorite Burt Bacharach song? Rediscover the soundtrack of a lifetime with Going Bacharach, a vibrant new revue celebrating the legacy of one of America’s most iconic composers. Three powerhouse vocalists backed by a five-piece band take audiences on a melodic journey through the timeless songs spanning Bacharach’s extraordinary career. Joyful and illuminating, Going Bacharach offers fresh, sophisticated, and original interpretations.

The cast of Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon includes vocalists Hilary KoleJohn PaganoTa-Tynisa Wilson, and Adrian Galante at the piano & clarinet leading a 5-piece band.

Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour: Further, I would have been really happy if someone had told Galante that the 1966 megahit "I Say a Little Prayer" was not written for the 1968 Broadway musical "Promises, Promises," but simply added into the score of the 2010 Broadway revival. (It might also have been nice to remind audiences that Aretha Franklin was a major interpreter of that song – among others -- and not just Dionne Warwick!) Still, for almost all my 65 years, this guy has been in love with the music of Burt Bacharach. So, hello, I may even be going back to "Going Bacharach" before this run ends.

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon, a new revue that clocks in at roughly 100 minutes—including an intermission—manages to intelligently document its subject's dazzling career and distinctive artistry while keeping the emphasis squarely where it should be, on the music itself.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Directing the off-kilter caboodle is superb lyricist David Zippel, who on this (first?) directorial outing is less than superb. As someone who might be imagined wanting lyrics acted as often as possible, he instead prefers exaggerating singers' professional clichés. He adamantly doesn't eliminate the fave one where a last note is sustained as a singer raises an arm in vocal triumph. On the last number of so many famous Bacharach songs reprised, all three simultaneously do the sustained-note-arm-raise.

Suzanna Bowling, Times Square Chronicles: Despite the strength of the cast, Act I lacks cohesion. Director David Zippel never quite gels the performers into an ensemble and not enough connection. The musical arrangements (again, from Galante) often isolate rather than elevate. Songs feel like islands, not chapters in a musical journey. And then—Act II. Suddenly, everything snaps into focus. The arrangements tighten. The ensemble clicks. The spirit of Bacharach finally arrives—not as a backdrop for a piano prodigy, but as the central, beating heart of the show.

Average Rating: 67.5%


