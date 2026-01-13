Photos: Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns and More in COME FROM AWAY Rehearsals at Paper Mill

The cast also features John El-Jor as Kevin J./Ali, Nick Gaswirth as Oz, Lisa Howard as Beulah, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Janice, and more.
Paper Mill Playhouse began rehearsals this week for Come From Away, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season. Come From Away begins performances on Wednesday, February 4 ahead of a Sunday, February 8 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse. See rehearsal photos here!
Kevin Tuerff, the real “Kevin T.”, made a guest appearance to meet the cast and speak about his experiences as a “Plane Person” diverted to Gander on September 11, 2001.
This reimagined production of Come From Away, where actors will be playing instruments live onstage, is directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. The cast will feature Jeannette Bayardelle as Beverley/Annette, Andréa Burns as Diane, John El-Jor as Kevin J./Ali, Nick Gaswirth as Oz, Lisa Howard as Beulah, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Janice, Kent M. Lewis as Nick/Doug, James Moye as Claude, Jason Tyler Smith as Bob, David Socolar as Kevin T./Garth, Erica Spyres as Bonnie, and Rema Webb as Hannah. Understudies include Molly Coyne, Travis Darghali, Brandi Knox, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.
On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, a small Newfoundland town started bringing people together. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers welcomed by a community that turned fear into friendship and strangers into family. Filled with heart, humor, and a spirited score, this Tony-winning musical with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein is “a celebration of the best of humankind” (The Daily Beast).
The creative team for Come From Away includes Sam Groisser (Music Direction), Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Michelle J. Li (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Emilia Martin (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), and Kevin Heard (Sound Design). Patricia L. Grabb is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.
Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson
Kevin Tuerff
Kevin Tuerff meeting the company of Come From Away
Jason Tyler Smith, Nate Bertone
Kent M. Lewis, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Brandi Knox
Richard J. Hinds, Mark S. Hoebee, Michael Stotts
Matthew Whennell-Clark, Nick Gaswirth, Lisa Helmi Johanson
David Socolar meeting the real "Kevin T.," Kevin Tuerff
Lisa Howard, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Molly Coyne
Lisa Howard and Jeannette Bayardelle
David Socolar and Kevin Tuerff
The cast
Erica Spyres and Kent M. Lewis
The cast of Come From Away. Top row L-R: Brandi Knox, Molly Coyne, Kent M. Lewis, Jeannette Bayardelle, James Moye, Lisa Howard, Rema Webb, David Socolar, Andréa Burns, Nick Gaswirth, Jason Tyler Smith. Bottom row L-R: Matthew Whennell-Clark, Erica Spyres, John El-Jor, Lisa Helmi Johanson
The cast and creative team
The full company
Lisa Helmi Johanson, Erica Spyres, Jeannette Bayardelle, Rema Webb, Andréa Burns, Lisa Howard
James Moye, David Socolar, John El-Jor, Nick Gaswirth, Jason Tyler Smith, Kent M. Lewis
Andréa Burns and Kent M. Lewis
