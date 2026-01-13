Photos: Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns and More in COME FROM AWAY Rehearsals at Paper Mill

Paper Mill Playhouse began rehearsals this week for Come From Away, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season. Come From Away begins performances on Wednesday, February 4 ahead of a Sunday, February 8 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse. See rehearsal photos here!

Kevin Tuerff, the real “Kevin T.”, made a guest appearance to meet the cast and speak about his experiences as a “Plane Person” diverted to Gander on September 11, 2001.

This reimagined production of Come From Away, where actors will be playing instruments live onstage, is directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. The cast will feature Jeannette Bayardelle as Beverley/Annette, Andréa Burns as Diane, John El-Jor as Kevin J./Ali, Nick Gaswirth as Oz, Lisa Howard as Beulah, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Janice, Kent M. Lewis as Nick/Doug, James Moye as Claude, Jason Tyler Smith as Bob, David Socolar as Kevin T./Garth, Erica Spyres as Bonnie, and Rema Webb as Hannah. Understudies include Molly Coyne, Travis Darghali, Brandi Knox, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, a small Newfoundland town started bringing people together. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers welcomed by a community that turned fear into friendship and strangers into family. Filled with heart, humor, and a spirited score, this Tony-winning musical with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein is “a celebration of the best of humankind” (The Daily Beast).

The creative team for Come From Away includes Sam Groisser (Music Direction), Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Michelle J. Li (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Emilia Martin (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), and Kevin Heard (Sound Design). Patricia L. Grabb is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Kevin Tuerff