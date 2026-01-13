Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/11/26 - Overall Grosses Down 34% From Prior Week

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/11/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: BUG opened at the Friedman on 1/8. Two previews (Weds. 1/7 mat. and eve.) were cancelled. Read the reviews for BUG HERE!

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day fell within the week prior (Week 32). Please note that last season, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day fell within this week (Week 33).

This week (week ending 1/11/2026), 31 shows played on Broadway, with 272,911 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,320,229. The average ticket price was $125.76. This represents 2 fewer shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 92.37%.

Attendance decreased by 12.95% compared to last week.

Overall grosses fell 34.05% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $125.76 was $40.22 lower than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,648,036

HAMILTON: $2,182,545

WICKED: $2,074,900

MAMMA MIA!: $1,777,550

THE LION KING: $1,707,794

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

BUG ($317,330)

MARJORIE PRIME ($382,918)

SIX: THE MUSICAL ($596,969)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($630,000)

LIBERATION ($639,035)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

LIBERATION: $214,311

OEDIPUS: $51,006

MARJORIE PRIME: $29,000

BUG: $-129,476

JUST IN TIME: $-143,806

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-1,438,105)

WICKED ($-1,211,625)

HAMILTON ($-1,150,209)

ALADDIN ($-1,084,842)

MJ ($-882,828)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

JUST IN TIME: $256.58

HAMILTON: $204.91

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $204.12

CHESS: $151.99

MAMMA MIA!: $146.71

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

ALADDIN ($82.78)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($83.06)

BUG ($84.31)

MARJORIE PRIME ($84.75)

LIBERATION ($87.80)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 102.8%

HAMILTON: 100.6%

HADESTOWN: 100.4%

MAMMA MIA!: 100.4%

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 100.1%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

SIX: THE MUSICAL (76.1%)

CHICAGO (76.9%)

HELL'S KITCHEN (78.7%)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (79.6%)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (80.4%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

LIBERATION: 1714

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 1490

THE GREAT GATSBY: 408

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SIX: THE MUSICAL (-2632)

HELL'S KITCHEN (-2242)

MAMMA MIA! (-1730)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (-1712)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (-1654)

Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.