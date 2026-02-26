Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 26, 2026- DEATH BECOMES HER and SIX Welcome New Leads and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre fans! It’s time to “Wake Up With BroadwayWorld” and catch up on all the latest from across the Great White Way and beyond. Yesterday was packed with exciting moments, exclusive peeks, and must-see content. Wicked’s Jenna Bainbridge and Danny Quadrino shared the dream roles still on their Broadway bucket lists, while Betsy Wolfe commanded the stage in new production photos for Death Becomes Her. We’ve also got an exclusive excerpt from Andrew Keenan-Bolger’s new YA novel, Limelight, plus a behind-the-scenes look at Michael Urie and Jason Segel’s musical moment on Shrinking. Don’t miss a first look at Fiasco Theater’s Bartleby at The Old Globe, the new cast bows for Operation Mincemeat on Broadway, and all the newest tour announcements, industry insights, and review roundups. Scroll down for all the stories you might have missed! 🌟





The Front Page



Video: Can You Guess Jenna Bainbridge & Danny Quadrino's 3 Dream Roles? Three dream roles have so far eluded Jenna Bainbridge and Danny Quadrino. The Wicked stars might be plenty busy playing Nessarose and Boq eight times a week at the Gershwin Theatre, but their hearts are set on playing these three characters someday. So cast them already! Watch in this video to find out what they are!



Photos: First Look at Betsy Wolfe in DEATH BECOMES HER Get a first look at production photos of Betsy Wolfe as 'Madeline Ashton' in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. Based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, Death Becomes Her was the most nominated show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season.



Exclusive: Read the First Chapter of Andrew Keenan-Bolger's LIMELIGHT Broadway's Andrew Keenan-Bolger is making a showstopping YA debut with Limelight (now available where books are sold), a poignant coming-of-age novel about identity, first love, and the power of the arts to help young people feel seen. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive excerpt from the book!

Exclusive

by Josh Sharpe

by Nicole Rosky

by Joshua Wright

Must Watch

Hot Photos

by Bruce Glikas

Industry Insights

by Nicole Rosky

by Joshua Wright

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In an exclusive interview, Michael Urie took us behind-the-scenes of the latest episode of Shrinking, where he and Jason Segel perform a show-stopping rendition of 'The Contfrontation' from Les Misérables. Check out the conversation now.. ( more... The New Group will soon present The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice, with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw. Directed by Scott Elliott, this production features Sarita Choudhury, Michael Cyril Creighton, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Jennifer Tilly. Watch in this video as the cast describes the show in just three words!. ( more... Get a first look at The The Old Globe's commissioned world premiere of Fiasco Theater’s Bartleby, now running through March 22, 2026. Performances began February 20, with the official opening set for February 26 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park.. ( more... See photos of the new queen of Six on Broadway meeting the press. The production stars Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn, Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard and more. . ( more... Sister Act SR. and The Drowsy Chaperone SR are expected to be available for licensing in the coming months, joining The Music Man SR.,Guys and Dolls SR., Singin’ in the Rain SR., Fiddler on the Roof SR., and Into the Woods SR. How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying SR. is currently in development. . ( more... Producer Mark Michelson opens up about the development of Children of Eden, Broadway’s economic barriers, the Chicago staged reading, casting the concert, and plans to rethink theatre’s financial future.. ( more... Pace University's Sands College of Performing Arts will host the 12th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium. The event will feature panels, discussions, and an expo with industry leaders and technology showcases.. ( more... Production company No Guarantees Productions is launching what is believed to be the first Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) raise filed and executed directly by a single theatrical production in New York for its upcoming run of Burnout Paradise.. ( more...

How Do Non-Equity Performers Get Seen At Equity Auditions?

by Kori Lotito

The age old struggle for a non-equity actor is how to get seen at an EPA (Equity Principal Audition) or ECC (Equity Chorus Call). These auditions are the stepping stones for breaking into the industry, without them casting offices would never have any new individuals to introduce to directors and producers. EPAs and ECCs may be time consuming and feel thankless, but a good EPA/ECC audition could change someone's entire career trajectory. Anyone who is serious about performing in commercial theater in the city knows the importance of getting up at some godforsaken hour, trekking to Pearl Studios, and putting their name on a list that may or may not ever end up in the casting director's hands.. (more...)

by Jose Simbulan

The following bits of advice and at-the-piano and behind-the-table wisdom have been distilled from my 30+ years of playing auditions. While I have written a lot of words, a lot of prose, one thing to keep in mind is that auditioning is a three-step process.. ( more...

How To Write A Resumé For Actors

by Andrew Restieri

Building and perfecting a resume can be a tedious, confusing task. It's full of random questions like 'what credits should I list first?', 'why will the spacing on this document not work the way I want it to?', and 'what even IS a special skill?'. (more...)

Review Roundups

by Stephi Wild

by Cindy Marcolina

Around the Broadway World

Performances are underway for the new North American Tour of Beetlejuice. The tour played its first public performance on February 13 in Fresno, CA at the Saroyan Theatre. Read the reviews here!. ( more... “What a thing to have a mother!” That’s how Anna Ziegler’s new play ends. Studies show that it takes two to five years for a blended family to become a cohesive unit, and when Jennifer marries John, his daughter Delilah refuses to cooperate. Jennifer badly wants to be in Delilah’s life. In her fifties, she’s never been married nor had any romantic liaisons before, but the young woman struggles to reconcile her devotion to her late mother with the recent addition to her world. Ziegler introduces two women who struggle with change. They’re extremely different, but, unsurprisingly, very much the same. . ( more...

Holli' Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan and Stoney B. Woods to Star in CRAZYSEXYCOOL – The TLC Musical

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The principal cast has been revealed for CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical at Arena Stage. The rise, resilience, and rhythm of the most successful female group of all time will take center stage in a summer 2026 world premiere.. (more...)

Broadway Performer Sondra Lee Passes Away at Age 97

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway performer Sondra Lee died of natural causes in her New York City apartment at age 97. Throughout her nine-decade career, Lee won awards as a dancer, actor, teacher, author, stage director, playwright, theatre and film consultant and painter.. (more...)

Shoshana Bean, Auliʻi Cravalho, Judy Kuhn, Lindsay Mendez, and Ben Platt Join New York Pops Gala

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Shoshana Bean, Auliʻi Cravalho, Judy Kuhn, Lindsay Mendez, and Ben Platt will join The New York Pops Gala in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Classic Stage Company will present a one-night-only benefit reading of Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, by Jane Chambers, starring Louisa Jacobson, Amalia Yoo and more.. ( more...

Woodie King Jr. to Be Honored With Special Tribute at The Barrymore Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The life and legacy of Woodie King Jr. (1937–2026) will be honored at a special tribute at the Shubert Organization’s Barrymore Theatre.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Max Martin

Listen Up

"Love's a fake

Love's a fable

Just a painting

On a ceiling

Just a children's fairy tale

Still you have to look

And look, and look, and look, and look." - The Light in the Piazza

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!