Licensing Rights Will Soon Be Available for SISTER ACT SR. and THE DROWSY CHAPERONE SR.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the addition of three new Broadway Senior™ musicals to join the existing award-winning collection: Sister Act SR., The Drowsy Chaperone SR. and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying SR.

Sister Act SR. and The Drowsy Chaperone SR are expected to be available for licensing in the coming months, joining The Music Man SR.,Guys and Dolls SR., Singin’ in the Rain SR., Fiddler on the Roof SR., and Into the Woods SR. How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying SR. is currently in development.

Recently recognized with the Promising Practices Award by Mather Institute for creating an innovative program to engage and support the aging community, MTI’s Broadway Senior features shows specifically developed for the needs and abilities of older adult performers.

Broadway Senior adaptations feature shortened running times, specific production resources, as well as adjustments to tempos and keys in musical numbers—ensuring that all older adults can participate comfortably, express themselves creatively, and perform to the best of their abilities, regardless of prior experience. Broadway Senior musicals are perfect for existing community theatres as well as a range of organizations serving the older adult population, including assisted living communities, community centers and religious groups.

“It is extremely gratifying to see the thousands of lives that have been positively changed because of Broadway Senior,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI. “From the actors in the shows to the creative team and administrators supporting them to the families and friends who enjoy the performances, Broadway Senior musicals help achieve MTI’s goal of making theatre accessible and available to anyone regardless of age. We strongly encourage other licensing companies take note of how important these shows are to the larger community and invest in creating versions of their musicals for older adults as well.”

MTI’s commitment to serving the entire theatre-making community began in 1996 when then-CEO Freddie Gershon created Broadway Junior musicals, which are author-approved, condensed versions of classic shows for elementary- and middle school-aged performers. The idea was that regardless of ability, the license and materials provided by MTI ensured that participating in a musical would be a reality for millions of school-aged children and their teachers around the world. After nearly three decades and hundreds of thousands of productions later, the success of Broadway Junior is measured in the positive ways in which theatre can transform lives through the development of critical life skills.

Recognizing not only the important social and emotional benefits, but also the pleasure that people receive in being able to perform, MTI extended this same commitment to older adults.

Broadway Senior started taking shape in 2014 with the first-ever pilot production of Guys and Dolls SR. at the Lincoln Community Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska under the direction of Executive Director Morrie Enders. In the ensuing years, Enders helped develop and mount several additional pilot productions of musicals that would eventually become part of the Broadway Senior catalogue.

In 2018, MTI expanded Broadway Senior’s reach by piloting productions of the musicals with Juniper Communities, a renowned group of assisted living communities. Juniper Village at Brookline in State College, PA was the first senior living community to pilot Guys and Dolls SR. The team at Juniper helped MTI tailor the material to the needs of performers who might have mobility, vision or hearing issues. Together, MTI and Juniper piloted several shows together, with each performance reinforcing the research showing the tangible benefits of musical theatre for older adults.

As 2026 gets underway, MTI expands the program with three new musicals (with more on the way) adapted for the needs of older adults:

The Drowsy Chaperone SR. (Coming Soon)

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Golden Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. With music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

Sister Act SR. (Coming Soon)

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film. Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, Sister Act is filled with powerful gospel music and a truly moving story.

How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying SR. (In Development)

Big business means big laughs in this delightfully clever lampoon of life on the corporate ladder. With a book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, this comic gem took Broadway by storm, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying boasts an exhilarating score by Frank Loesser, including "I Believe in You," "Brotherhood of Man" and "The Company Way."

Broadway Senior musicals were created with the flexibility to accommodate the needs of a diverse group of performers in a variety of settings with the common purpose of celebrating and growing community. Whether a production is taking place at a community center, church, or assisted living facility, participants and audience members always have the same question: What Broadway Senior musical are we doing next?

For more information on Broadway Senior, please visit MTI here.

