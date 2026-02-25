Holli' Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan and Stoney B. Woods to Star in CRAZYSEXYCOOL – The TLC Musical

The principal cast has been revealed for CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical at Arena Stage. The rise, resilience, and rhythm of the most successful female group of all time will take center stage in a summer 2026 world premiere. Leading the company as the iconic, record-shattering trio are Holli' Gabrielle Conway as Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Jade Milan as Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, and Stoney B. Woods as Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas. The full cast and creative team will be announced in April 2026.

With their fearless style, iconic fashion, unforgettable anthems, and unapologetically honest storytelling, TLC redefined what it meant to be women in music. They didn’t just top the charts—they changed the culture. Challenging expectations, celebrating individuality, and championing independence, the trio stormed the ‘90s music scene and shaped the look, sound, and soul of a generation.

For more than 30 years, TLC has pushed artistic boundaries and inspired millions with music that remains as urgent and relevant today as ever. Now, their extraordinary legacy explodes onto the stage in CrazySexyCool–The TLC Musical. Go beyond the headlines, the fiery scandals, explosive creative clashes, and heartbreaking tragedies to experience the powerful story of unbreakable sisterhood, defiance, triumph, and enduring love.

Written and directed by visionary artist Kwame Kwei-Armah (One Love: The Bob Marley Musical) and choreographed by Chloe O. Davis (Broadway’s Gypsy), CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical pulses with the timeless multi-platinum hits that defined an era. From the generation-shaping anthem “Waterfalls” and bold confidence of “No Scrubs” to the empowering, Grammy-winning “Creep” and the self-love movement of “Unpretty,” TLC’s music is a rallying cry for self-worth and solidarity. This electrifying new production celebrates the women who dared to be bold, courageous, and wholly themselves—and in doing so, became truly iconic.

CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical heats up Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater from June 12 – August 9, 2026, with Press Night on Friday, June 26.