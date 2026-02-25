Review Roundup: BEETELJUICE New North American Tour

Performances are underway for the new North American Tour of Beetlejuice. The tour played its first public performance on February 13 in Fresno, CA at the Saroyan Theatre and officially launched at the Safe Credit Union Preforming Arts Center in Sacramento, CA on February 17 before haunting 50+ cities across North America. Read the reviews below!

Leading the cast will be Ryan Stajmiger as Beetlejuice and Leianna Weaver as Lydia Deetz. Rounding out the principal cast is David Wilson as Adam, Kaitlin Feely as Barbara, Jeff Brooks as Charles, Bailey Frakenberg as Delia. They are joined by Alessandra Casanova as Miss Argentina, Adam Fields as Otho, Da’Zaria Harris as Maxine Dean/Juno, Dan Mason as Maxie Dean and Mai Caslowitz as the Girl Scout. The touring company also features Justin Baret, Neftali Benitez, Mathew Blasio, Ian Dembek, Carly Natania Grossman, Haley Izurieta, Sterling Nelson Jones, Michael P. Korner, Catie Leonard, Nick Signor, Jillian Worthing, and Nicole Zelka.

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.



The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect; a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and original choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Hailey Milasich, The Collegian: From the second Ryan Stajmiger stepped on stage as Beetlejuice, the energy shifted. His delivery was sharp and fearless, leaning fully into the character’s chaotic charm. The fourth-wall breaks were quick and clever, and he had a way of reacting to the audience that made each performance feel slightly unique.

Courtney Symes, BroadwayWorld: Ryan Stajmiger is a treasure. Loud, brash, and utterly captivating, he commands attention and even elicits sympathy. It’s got to be tough growing up with a mom who catalogs the newly dead. Stajmiger shows off his considerable stage presence in numbers like “The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing” and “That Beautiful Sound.” His energy is infectious, exhausting, and exhilarating. Beetlejuice is frightfully addicting. You’ll want to go again. Again. Again.