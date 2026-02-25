Louisa Jacobson, Amalia Yoo and More to Star in LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE Benefit Reading

Classic Stage Company will present a one-night-only benefit reading of Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, by Jane Chambers and directed by Cynthia Nixon, on Monday, March 23 at 7pm at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Last Summer at Bluefish Cove will feature Molly Bernard (Cult of Love), Rachel Crowl (Prince F*ggot), Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Louisa Jacobson (“The Gilded Age”), Hari Nef (Barbie), Dascha Polanco (“Orange is the New Black”), Sarin Monae West (Richard II), and Amalia Yoo (John Proctor is the Villain).

Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1980, is a surprising, hilarious and ultimately devastating comedy about eight queer women and a life-changing summer shared in their beloved lesbian beach enclave. To witness these characters and their relationships was groundbreaking for the stage 45 years ago, and they remain resonant and recognizable as flesh-and-blood queer women you might meet walking around in 2026.

Ticket prices range from $100 to $500, and underwriting packages start at $1,500. Underwriters will be featured on all communications regarding this storied show and receive exclusive benefits at the event.