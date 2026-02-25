Pace University To Host 12th Annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium

Pace University's Sands College of Performing Arts will host the 12th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium Saturday, May 30 - Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., on its Lower Manhattan campus.

The Symposium brings together Broadway professionals, educators, students, and emerging artists to explore the art and practice of stage management through panels and discussions. Created by stage managers for stage managers, the conference focuses on professional development and the exchange of industry expertise.

The Symposium will also offer live online participation and on-demand access to session recordings, expanding access for stage managers nationwide and internationally.

"Hosting the Broadway Stage Management Symposium reflects the core mission of the Sands College of Performing Arts-to connect rigorous academic training with the highest levels of professional practice," said Jennifer Holmes, PhD, dean of the Sands College of Performing Arts. "This partnership gives our students meaningful access to Broadway leaders while positioning Pace as a national hub for professional training and artistic collaboration."

In addition to educational sessions, the event will feature the BSMS Expo, showcasing theatrical technology and service providers, including Clear-Com, Stage Write, Prospero, and Virtual Callboard. Pace stage management students will work alongside industry professionals throughout the conference, gaining hands-on experience and supporting the broader stage management community.

"The Broadway Stage Management Symposium has always been about sharing the wisdom of Broadway's great professionals with the next generation," said Matthew Stern, founder of the Symposium and head of the stage management department at Sands College of Performing Arts. "Partnering with Pace University allows us to deepen that commitment to education while strengthening the professional community."

Students, educators, and professionals can learn more and register at www.BroadwaySymposium.com. Information about student discounts and group rates is available at info@broadwaysymposium.com .