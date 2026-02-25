Exclusive Photos: Fiasco Theater’s BARTLEBY at The Old Globe

Get a first look at The The Old Globe's commissioned world premiere of Fiasco Theater’s Bartleby, now running through March 22, 2026. Performances began February 20, with the official opening set for February 26 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park.

Adapted for the stage by Noah Brody and Paul L. Coffey from Herman Melville’s short story 'Bartleby, the Scrivener,' the production is directed by Emily Young. The creative team reimagines Melville’s 1853 tale within the rigid world of an 1850s law firm while drawing tonal inspiration from contemporary workplace culture and absurdist traditions.

The cast includes Michael Crane as Bartleby, Myka Cue as Ginger Snap, Matt Dallal as Turkey, Andy Grotelueschen as The Lawyer, and Devin E. Haqq as Nippers. Understudies include Madi Goff, Conner Keef, Jon Lorenz, and Shalyn Welch.

The creative team also features Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Reza Behjat (Lighting Design), Uptown Works—Bailey Trierweiler, Daniela Hart, and Noel Nichols (Sound Design), Chelsey Arce (Movement), Emmelyn Thayer (Voice and Text), and Amanda Salmons (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets for the extended run are now available online at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone, and at the Box Office in Balboa Park. Ticket prices begin at $44.

Photo Credit: Rich Soublet II