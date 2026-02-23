 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 23, 2026- Tony-Winner Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway and More

It is February 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Feb. 23, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! There's plenty to catch up on before you head out the door: Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about what makes Every Brilliant Thing so special, while Situation Interactive offers a fascinating look into the future of live events. The cast has been unveiled for the second year of the Tony Award-winning Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and there's a slew of new trailers, cast announcements, industry updates, and exclusive interviews to explore—all right here in today’s Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!


 

 
The Front Page
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Explains What EVERY BRILLIANT THING Is All About

Watch in this video as Radcliffe, MacMillan and Herrin explain what the play is all about!
Exclusive: Situation Unveils New Leadership Survey on the Future of Live Events in 2026

Situation Interactive Founder and President Damian Bazadona took the stage at INTIX Conference in Las Vegas to present key findings from a recent survey about the future of live events. The data was fielded December 2025 through January 2026 and was presented alongside Lisa Cecchini (Managing Partner, Situation) and Peter Yagecic (Innovation Advisor, A Mind At Work Consulting).  BroadwayWorld is very excited to partner with our friends at Situation to bring you a summary of their findings...
Complete Cast Announced for Year Two of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Full casting for Year 2 of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. The full Year 2 cast will begin performances on Tuesday, March 31st at the Marquis Theatre.

Exclusive

Exclusive: Polly Findlay Explores Human Complexity in MIDWINTER BREAK
by Josh Sharpe
In an exclusive interview with Polly Findlay, the Olivier-Award-winning director peels back the nuanced layers that are at the heart of her directorial film debut Midwinter Break, now playing in theaters.. (more...)

Exclusive Video: Elizabeth Stanley Sings 'I Don't Ask' From ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Joy Machine Records has released All the World’s a Stage: Original Cast Recording – the new musical with book, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive video of Elizabeth Stanely singing 'I Don't Ask.'. (more...)

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 23, 2026- Tony-Winner Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway and More Image Video: First-Look at Disney's DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND
by Josh Sharpe
A first look has been unveiled for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the fifth installment in the music-and-dance-driven Descendants franchise. Check it out now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 23, 2026- Tony-Winner Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway and More Image Video: Kara Young Stars in First Trailer for IS GOD IS Film Adaptation
by Josh Sharpe
The first trailer has dropped for Is God Is, the new feature adaptation of Aleshea Harris' award-winning play of the same name. The movie marks Harris's feature directorial debut and stars two-time Tony winner Kara Young and Mallori Johnson. Watch it now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 23, 2026- Tony-Winner Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway and More Image Video: UNDER THE RAINBOW Documentary Trailer Traces Dorothy's Ruby Slippers
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for Under the Rainbow: The Curious Crimes of the Ruby Slippers, a new documentary chronicling the history of the iconic ruby slippers from 1939's The Wizard of Oz. Watch it now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 23, 2026- Tony-Winner Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway and More Image Photos: THE LOST BOYS Shares Key Art Ahead of Broadway Premiere
by Stephi Wild
The Lost Boys on Broadway has released all new key art, featuring photos of the cast, in stark 'day' and 'night' constrasting posters. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Is Now Available for Licensing
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International just announced that How to Dance in Ohio, the heart-filled Broadway musical, is now available for licensing. . (more...)

Producer Kenneth D. Greenblatt Retires
by Stephi Wild
On his 80th birthday, six-time Tony Award–winning producer Kenneth D. Greenblatt has retired as GFour Productions Founder and Chairman. Learn more here.. (more...)
Audra McDonald and More Named NYWIFT Muse Honorees
by Stephi Wild
New York Women in Film & Television has announced the honorees for the 2026 NYWIFT Muse Awards, which include Audra McDonald and more! Learn more about the honorees here.. (more...)
Miranda Family Fund Supports Drexel Improv Program for Autistic Youth
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A new grant from the Miranda Family Fund will support the public launch of an innovative, evidence-based improvisational theater program for autistic youth at Drexel University’s A.J. Drexel Autism Institute.. (more...)
TRU to Present Live Town Hall: Being Nonbinary In A Predominantly Binary Business
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will present a live Town Hall titled 'Being Nonbinary in a Predominantly Binary Business' at Polaris North Studio, exploring the unique challenges faced by nonbinary individuals in theater.. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Will Close Off-Broadway in March
by Stephi Wild
The Office! A Musical Parody will end its seven-year run in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor) Off-Broadway. The closing performance is set for Saturday, March 22, 2026.. (more...)
Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, and Layton Williams Join TITANIQUE Broadway Cast
by Stephi Wild
Titanique has announced the remaining principal cast for its Broadway voyage! Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, and Layton Williams have joined the cast. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Gus Birney and More Will Lead the Cast of SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been announced for SEAGULL: TRUE STORY, which will begin performances off-Broadway next month. Learn more about the cast, led by Gus Birney!. (more...)
Ana Navarro Sets One-Night-Only Appearance in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
by Josh Sharpe
It's Ana Navarro's time to shine! The View host will be making her Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club for a one-night-only appearance on March 6.. (more...)
THE WIZARD AND I: LIZ CALLAWAY SINGS STEPHEN SCHWARTZ to be Released in March
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Working Girl Records will release “The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz,” which will be available digitally on all platforms and at Amazon in March.. (more...)
Andrew Keenan-Bolger Will Celebrate LIMELIGHT Release with Book Launch Events in NYC
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway's Andrew Keenan-Bolger is making a showstopping YA debut with Limelight, a poignant coming-of-age novel about identity, first love, and the power of the arts to help young people feel seen. Keenan-Bolger will celebrate the release with two special events in New York City.. (more...)
Wingstastic Book Fair Launches Online Auction of Rare, Signed Broadway Treasures
by Nicole Rosky
The Wingstastic Book Fair brings theatre lovers an extraordinary opportunity to own rare and signed Broadway treasures while supporting a vital nonprofit mission: preserving theatre history.. (more...)
Clint Dyer to Direct Three American Plays Featuring All-Black Casts in the UK
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Deadline has reported that Clint Dyer, deputy artistic director of the UK’s National Theatre, will direct three American plays in the UK, featuring all-black casts. . (more...)
Listen: BLOOD/LOVE Releases Opening Number 'Covenant I'
by Josh Sharpe
“Covenant I,' a new single from the vampire pop opera BLOOD/LOVE, is now available. The track serves as the opening number for the musical, which is in performances at Theater 555 in New York City. Listen to it now. . (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Robert Lopez

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I rough it, I love it
Life is a game of chance.
I never tire of it --
Leading this merry dance."

- Oliver!

