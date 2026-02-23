Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 23, 2026- Tony-Winner Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
Good morning, Broadway fans! There's plenty to catch up on before you head out the door: Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about what makes Every Brilliant Thing so special, while Situation Interactive offers a fascinating look into the future of live events. The cast has been unveiled for the second year of the Tony Award-winning Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and there's a slew of new trailers, cast announcements, industry updates, and exclusive interviews to explore—all right here in today’s Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Explains What EVERY BRILLIANT THING Is All About
Watch in this video as Radcliffe, MacMillan and Herrin explain what the play is all about!
Exclusive: Situation Unveils New Leadership Survey on the Future of Live Events in 2026
Situation Interactive Founder and President Damian Bazadona took the stage at INTIX Conference in Las Vegas to present key findings from a recent survey about the future of live events. The data was fielded December 2025 through January 2026 and was presented alongside Lisa Cecchini (Managing Partner, Situation) and Peter Yagecic (Innovation Advisor, A Mind At Work Consulting). BroadwayWorld is very excited to partner with our friends at Situation to bring you a summary of their findings...
Complete Cast Announced for Year Two of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Full casting for Year 2 of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. The full Year 2 cast will begin performances on Tuesday, March 31st at the Marquis Theatre.
Exclusive: Polly Findlay Explores Human Complexity in MIDWINTER BREAK
by Josh Sharpe
In an exclusive interview with Polly Findlay, the Olivier-Award-winning director peels back the nuanced layers that are at the heart of her directorial film debut Midwinter Break, now playing in theaters.. (more...)
Exclusive Video: Elizabeth Stanley Sings 'I Don't Ask' From ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Joy Machine Records has released All the World’s a Stage: Original Cast Recording – the new musical with book, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive video of Elizabeth Stanely singing 'I Don't Ask.'. (more...)
| Video: First-Look at Disney's DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND
by Josh Sharpe
A first look has been unveiled for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the fifth installment in the music-and-dance-driven Descendants franchise. Check it out now.. (more...)
| Video: Kara Young Stars in First Trailer for IS GOD IS Film Adaptation
by Josh Sharpe
The first trailer has dropped for Is God Is, the new feature adaptation of Aleshea Harris' award-winning play of the same name. The movie marks Harris's feature directorial debut and stars two-time Tony winner Kara Young and Mallori Johnson. Watch it now.. (more...)
Video: UNDER THE RAINBOW Documentary Trailer Traces Dorothy's Ruby Slippers
| Photos: THE LOST BOYS Shares Key Art Ahead of Broadway Premiere
by Stephi Wild
The Lost Boys on Broadway has released all new key art, featuring photos of the cast, in stark 'day' and 'night' constrasting posters. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Is Now Available for Licensing
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International just announced that How to Dance in Ohio, the heart-filled Broadway musical, is now available for licensing. . (more...)
