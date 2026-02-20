THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Will Close Off-Broadway in March

The Office! A Musical Parody will end its seven-year run in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor) Off-Broadway. The closing performance is set for Saturday, March 22, 2026.

The Office! A Musical Parody was the first musical to re-open Off-Broadway after restrictions were lifted following the COVID-19 pandemic. It has a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, and features the iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. The Theater Center production allowed audiences to step into Dunder Mifflin in an immersive parody and “work” with their favorite officemates. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey – who played Pam and Angela on the iconic TV show – surprised the cast with an endorsement of the play and an appearance at a performance in May of 2022.

Tickets for the last month of THE OFFICE! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online. Rush tickets ($40) are available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.

The Theater Center is in New York's Theater District (210 W 50th Street, New York, NY, 10019). It hosts Perfect Crime, the longest-running play in New York City, as well as two additional parody musicals by Bob and Tobly McSmith. Singfeld! and Friends! The Musical Parody will continue in the Jerry Orbach Theatre after The Office! closes.

Since April 2005, The Theater Center has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, they provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages for Perfect Crime, which will also celebrate its 39th anniversary Off-Broadway this April. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater and the Jerry Orbach Theater.