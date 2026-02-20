HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Is Now Available for Licensing

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International just announced that How to Dance in Ohio, the heart-filled Broadway musical, is now available for licensing.

How to Dance in Ohio is a joyful and uplifting new musical exploring the universal need to connect and the courage it takes to step out into the world. With music by Jacob Yandura and a book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, the musical was adapted from the award-winning 2015 HBO documentary film by Alexandra Shiva.

Based on a true story, this feel-good show follows a group of autistic young adults and their families navigating change and preparing for a spring formal dance—a rite of passage that breaks open their daily routines in Columbus, Ohio.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International said, “How to Dance in Ohio is a coming-of-age story about courage, connection, and the beauty of being unapologetically yourself. The musical celebrates neurodiversity, friendship, and first love—not as obstacles to overcome, but as experiences that shape who we are. We know this show will resonate with audiences around the country.”

How to Dance in Ohio premiered at Syracuse Stage in New York in 2022, followed by a Broadway run at the Belasco Theatre, which opened on December 10, 2023. The show received critical acclaim, with The Daily Beast calling it “Broadway’s most original new musical,” and TheaterMania noting the musical offers “a new vision for Broadway.”

Beloved by both audiences and critics, the production received a host of acclaim, with the How to Dance in Ohio Authentic Autistic Representation Team winning a 2024 Drama Desk Special Award.

"How to Dance in Ohio is a show about community and inclusion, and we couldn’t be more excited to have it out in the world through MTI,” Jacob Yandura and Rebekah Greer Melocik shared. “Bringing this story to Broadway audiences remains one of the greatest joys of our lives. We hope that feeling extends into every wonderful production to come."

Licensing and additional information can be found here. International restrictions may apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.