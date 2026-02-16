Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 16, 2026- Broadway Celebrates Valentine's Day and More

Video: Watch Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett Sing New BEACHCES Songs

by Michael Major

Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett gave a first listen to Beaches the Musical at an event at So & So's. The performance included the recently released duet 'Wish I Could Be Like You,' as well as 'Words I Could Have Said' and 'Real Woman.' Watch videos!. (more...)

Video: Watch Matt Doyle Sing Carole King, Sara Barreilles, Joni Mitchell at 54 Below

by Michael Major

Tony Award winner Matt Doyle made his long-awaited return to 54 Below with a brand new show, New Beginning. Watch videos of him singing Joni Mitchell, Sara Bareilles, Carole King, and more!. (more...)