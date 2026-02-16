Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 16, 2026- Broadway Celebrates Valentine's Day and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
But first...
Saturday, February 21
Every Brilliant Thing begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 22
Hell's Kitchen closes on Broadway
|
The Greatest Broadway Love Songs- Picked By 1500+ Stars!
They say that falling in love is wonderful... and doesn't Broadway know it! Valentine's Day is here and love is all around us. At this most romantic time of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest Broadway love song ever?
Exclusive: Wait In the Wings Releases New Documentary Exploring the Real History of Annie Oakley- Watch a Deleted Scene
by Nicole Rosky
WAIT IN THE WINGS has announced its newest deep dive into the fascinating and often misunderstood life of Annie Oakley, the sharpshooting icon immortalized in Irving Berlin’s beloved Broadway musical.. (more...
)
Exclusive: Emily Bear on Upcoming Barlow & Bear Broadway Musicals & More
by Tyler Hinton
At the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Grammy winner and MOANA 2 co-composer Emily Bear performed an impressive solo set as part of the ASCAP Music Café at Acura’s House of Energy as her writing partner, Abigail Barlow, prepared to make her Broadway debut in SIX.. (more...
)
Exclusive: Aisha Jackson & Avery Wilson Rehearse with the New York Pops
by Luka Vonier
Aisha Jackson and Avery Wilson are getting ready to take the stage with The New York Pops in If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B. Watch in this video as they rehearse 'September,' 'Ordinary People,' 'Rock With You,' 'For Once in My Life,' and 'Kiss.'. (more...
)
We're Hiring! Freelance Broadway and Industry Writers
by Team BWW
| Photos/Video: A CHORUS LINE in Rehearsal in the Philippines
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look inside rehearsal for the upcoming production of A Chorus Line in the Philippines. Check out the photos and video and learn more here! . (more...)
|
Video: Watch Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett Sing New BEACHCES Songs
by Michael Major
Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett gave a first listen to Beaches the Musical at an event at So & So's. The performance included the recently released duet 'Wish I Could Be Like You,' as well as 'Words I Could Have Said' and 'Real Woman.' Watch videos!. (more...)
Video: Watch Matt Doyle Sing Carole King, Sara Barreilles, Joni Mitchell at 54 Below
by Michael Major
Tony Award winner Matt Doyle made his long-awaited return to 54 Below with a brand new show, New Beginning. Watch videos of him singing Joni Mitchell, Sara Bareilles, Carole King, and more!. (more...)
Video: PBS Highlights Ukrainian Theater Bringing Joy to Children Amidst War
by Stephi Wild
After four years of war in Ukraine, it may seem like there is little space for art or fun. But in the eastern city of Kharkiv, there is a small corner where children can learn the grace, discipline and joy of theater.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld is seeking freelance writers with sharp, informed opinions about Broadway, today’s arts scene, and the evolving entertainment industry. We’re looking for writers who understand the business, the history, the culture — and have something meaningful to say about where it’s headed.. (more...
)
Noah Kieserman, Aubrey Matalon, Cydney Kutcipal to Lead DOLHINOV Workshop
by A.A. Cristi
Noah Kieserman, Aubrey Matalon, and Cydney Kutcipal will star in the upcoming workshop of the musical DOLHINOV, showcasing new talent in a dynamic setting.. (more...
)
FEAST! by Calamity West Named 2026 Laurents / Hatcher Award Winner
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Trustees of the Laurents / Hatcher Foundation revealed that Feast!, a new play by acclaimed playwright Calamity West, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Laurents / Hatcher Award.. (more...
)
Television Academy Foundation to Host Virtual Event Spotlighting 70 Years of Black Animation History
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of Black History Month, The Television Academy Foundation will present a free, virtual event for media-arts students and early-career professionals exploring 70 years of Black animators’ contributions to the field of animation.. (more...
)
Final Days to Participate in 2026 TRU Love Benefit Online Auction
by Chloe Rabinowitz
This Sunday marks the last opportunity to bid in the 2026 TRU Love Benefit Online Auction, featuring exclusive items like Broadway show tickets and unique memorabilia. The event supports Theater Resources Unlimited and the arts.. (more...
)
Review Roundup: HANS LITTEN: THE JEW WHO CROSS-EXAMINED HITLER
by Nicole Rosky
The World Premiere of Hans Litten: The Jew Who Cross-Examined Hitler, just celebrated opening night off-Broadway. Based on a remarkable true story, Hans Litten centers on the brilliant young Jewish lawyer who, in 1931, did the seemingly impossible: he called Adolf Hitler to the witness stand and publicly exposed the future dictator’s embrace of political violence, two years before Hitler rose to power. Check out what the critics are saying.... (more...
)
Review Roundups: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Opens at Stratford East
by Chloe Rabinowitz
UK premiere of Here There Are Blueberries, a co-production between Tectonic Theater Project and Stratford East is now running at Stratford East. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...
)
Taylor Trensch, Maggie Kuntz Among New Broadway Stars in THE GILDED AGE Season 4
by Josh Sharpe
|Around the Broadway World
Casting details have been released for the upcoming fourth season of The Gilded Age, the HBO costume drama full of Broadway and stage veterans. New additions to the cast include Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan, Tony Award nominee Taylor Trensch, Maggie Kuntz (John Proctor Is the Villain, The Outsiders), and more. . (more...
)
BLUE MOON to Begin Streaming on Netflix on Valentine's Day
by Josh Sharpe
Blue Moon, Richard Linklater's portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday, February 14. Released in theaters last October, the movie is currently available to rent or purchase on digital platforms, and can also be purchased on Blu-ray and DVD. . (more...
)
All-American Cast Will Lead OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Tony and Olivier Award-winning Operation Mincemeat announced that an all-American cast will lead the British-made musical for the first time ever. Learn more and meet the cast here!. (more...
)
GIANT Finds Full Cast and Design Team For Broadway Run
by Stephi Wild
The full cast and design team have been announced, joining John Lithgow for the Broadway run of the Olivier Award-winning hit play GIANT. Learn more about the cast and team here!. (more...
)
Paul Tazewell & More Win Costume Designers Guild Awards - Full List
by Josh Sharpe
Costume designer Paul Tazewell won the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film award for Wicked: For Good at the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards, which took place on Thursday, February 12.. (more...
)
THE LION KING Will Welcome Mduduzi Madela as Simba Beginning February 24
by Stephi Wild
The Lion King has announced that longtime cast member Mduduzi Madela will assume the role of Simba beginning Tuesday, February 24. Learn more about him here!. (more...
)
Review: I'M SORRY PRIME MINISTER starring Griff Rhys Jones, Apollo Theatre
by Gary Naylor
The two old favourites are no longer in Whitehall, but need each other just as much. (more...
)
Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre to Celebrate 100 Years This Weekend
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s SIX will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Lena Horne Theatre as a new cast of Queens begins their reign for Twenty Twenty SIX.. (more...
)
Kara Lindsay
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"It's a big, bright, beautiful world
With possibilities everywhere."
- Shrek the Musical