Photos: Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW

All new photos have been released of award-winning actress Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland in the upcoming revival of Peter Quilter’s END OF THE RAINBOW, playing at Soho Theatre Walthamstow from 15 May until 21 June 2026.

In the photos, Jinkx was styled by Max Weinstein, with hair by Davey Matthew, makeup by Laurel Charleston, and set and props from Reece Koetter. Photography and Art Direction are by Hunter Abrams and Sam Lee.

END OF THE RAINBOW is a theatrical depiction of Judy Garland in the final chapter of her life. Pulling back the curtain on Hollywood’s sweetheart and revealing a life lived under the relentless gaze of fame, where every triumph and heartbreak is played out in technicolour.

Jinkx Monsoon (Hera Lilith Hoffer) is an award-winning actress, comedian, recording artist, and the first and only drag queen to win RuPaul’s Drag Race twice. In just two years, she has become a Broadway breakout star and box office draw with critically-acclaimed performances including Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony-winning smash hit, Oh, Mary! (where she sold out her entire 8-week run), Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago (where she broke box office records during an extended 10-week run), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway opposite Corbin Bleu, and Ruth in the Tony-nominated revival, Pirates! The Penzance Musical - which landed Jinkx her first Drama League Award nomination.

END OF THE RAINBOW is directed by Rupert Hands with musical supervision and orchestration by Leo Munby, musical direction by Nick Barstow, movement direction by Fabian Aloise, lighting by Prema Mehta, sound by Tony Gayle, set and design by Jasmine Swan, wig, hair and makeup design by Dominique Martin and the dialect coach is Rebecca Daltry.

Photo Credit and Art Direction: Hunter Abrams and Sam Lee