Final Days to Participate in 2026 TRU Love Benefit Online Auction

This Sunday, February 15 is the last chance to bid on items in the 2026 TRU Love Benefit Online Auction. To review all auction items and begin bidding, visit https://new.biddingowl.com/2026TRULoveAuction.

TRU is offering tickets to Broadway shows: Tony winning best musical The Outsiders, Tony winner and Grammy winner for best show recording The Buena Vista Social Club, popular London hilarious farce Operation Mincemeat, and the newest show in town Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Other items include off-Broadway shows and events gift cards, actor and artist services, and several physical items such as a signed Randy Rainbow poster and an unframed painting by TRU honoree Tonya Pinkins.

If you're still looking for that perfect Valentine's gift or date idea, this is a great way to find what you are looking for and support TRU and theater and the arts at the same time.

Select List of Auction Items

Broadway: The Outsiders, Operation Mincemeat, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Buena Vista Social Club

Off-Broadway/Regional Shows: Saw the Musical, Openings in Chicago and Dallas, and 4 year celebration opening in Philadelphia

That's Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical at The Axelrod Performing Arts Center in New Jersey

Monte Cristo at The York Theatre

Pen Pals at DR2 Theatre

DATA at Lucille Lortel Theatre

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Socially Relevant Film Fest

Special Events/Dinners: Museum of Broadway, Tony's Di Napoli, Serafina, Butter

Gifts: Original painting by Tonya Pinkins, Autographed Randy Rainbow poster, Yankees memorabilia seatback

And a good deal of creative, artistic and industry related services as well as health and wellness services.

On Sunday, February 8, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) celebrated its second live gala since 2019, the 2026 TRU Love Benefit: CHANGING HEARTS...the power of theater. The gala honored theater legend Tonya Pinkins with the TRU Humanitarian Award for being an uncompromising advocate for change, using her art, heart, and talent in a lifetime pursuit of equality and acceptance for all. Producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane of BroadwayHD were honored with the TRU Spirit of Theater Award for their dedication to community, their visionary work creating BroadwayHD, and the platform's unwavering commitment to expanding across the transformative power of live theater. TRU also honored the memory of Advisory Board member, prolific Broadway and London producer, and friend Jack W. Batman.

The Benefit cast included an intersection of Broadway veterans and newcomers: Tina Fabrique* (Broadway: Ragtime, Glass Menagerie; TV: Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, Reading Rainbow); Wendy Waring* (original Broadway cast of Follies); Jeff Williams* (National Tour cast of Follies); Brandi Chavonne Massey* (Broadway: Wicked, National Tour: The Color Purple); and a TRU-created, special ensemble group, the TRU Tones - Christopher Michaels* (National Tour of Blippi: The Wonderful World), Jaidyn Richardson (AMDA) and Renee Ross. Plus special appearances by Tony nominated Veanne Cox* and Robert Cuccioli* and TV, film and theater favorite Laila Robins.

*AEA (Actor's Equity Association)