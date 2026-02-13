Video: Watch Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett Sing New BEACHCES Songs

Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett gave a first listen to Beaches the Musical at a recent event at So & So's. The performance included the recently released duet "Wish I Could Be Like You," as well as "Words I Could Have Said" and "Real Woman."

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical, set to begin previews on Friday, March 27, ahead of an official Opening Night on Wednesday, April 22, at the Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th Street). The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour. Additional casting & production team, and dates & cities for the national tour, will be announced at a later date.

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends.

From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.

Jessica Vosk – "A Real Woman"

"Wish I Could Be Like You"

"Words I Could Have Said"

Co-Directed by Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill; Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close) and Matt Cowart (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill – Assoc Dir), the musical will be choreographed by Jennifer Rias (A Doll's House, Dear Evan Hansen – Assoc.), with orchestrations by Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen (Moulin Rouge).

The Broadway scenic design is by Drama Desk Award winner James Noone (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill), costume design by Tracy Christensen (Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (Chicago, Waitress), sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Merrily We Roll Along), projection design by Tony Award Nominee David Bengali (Water for Elephants), and wig, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas (Buena Vista Social Club). Casting is by The TRC (Tara Rubin Casting) Company, Peter Van Dam, CSA. Joseph Thalken serves as Music Supervisor and Paul Staroba serves as Music Director. The Production Stage Manager is Thomas Recktenwald (Cabaret, The Music Man) and Alchemy Production Group (Come From Away) serves as General Manager.

Beaches, A New Musical is produced by Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso, Douglas McJannet for Arden Entertainment, Alison Spiriti & Justin Sudds for Right Angle Entertainment, and Ryan Bogner & Tracey McFarland for Broadway & Beyond Theatricals with Crossroads Live producing the national tour. The musical celebrated its international premiere in 2024 at Theatre Calgary in Alberta, Canada, starring Vosk and Barrett. The production won 13 regional awards, including the BroadwayWorld Calgary Award for Best Musical, the Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding Lead Performance for Jessica Vosk, and the Calgary Theatre Critics Award for Outstanding Performance for Kelli Barrett.