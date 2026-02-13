Photos: Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett and BEACHES Company Meet the Press

The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart.
You can now get a first look at photos of Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett and the company of Beaches, A New Musical meeting the press!
The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour. Additional casting & production team, and dates & cities for the national tour, will be announced at a later date. Get a first listen to the music of Beaches HERE!
Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends.
From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett
Co-Director Matt Cowart and Co-Director Lonny Price
Co-Director Matt Cowart, Choreographer Jennifer Rias and Co-Director Lonny Price
Book Writer Iris Rainer Dart and Lead Producer Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso
Book Writer Iris Rainer Dart, Lead Producer Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso and Composer Mike Stoller
Book Writer Iris Rainer Dart and Composer Mike Stoller
Jessica Vosk, Book Writer Iris Rainer Dart, Composer Mike Stoller and Kelli Barrett
Brent Thiessen and Jessica Vosk
Brent Thiessen and Jessica Vosk
Lead Producer Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso
Book Writer Iris Rainer Dart
Composer Mike Stoller
Composer Mike Stoller and Book Writer Iris Rainer Dart
Composer Mike Stoller and Book Writer Iris Rainer Dart
Co-Director Matt Cowart and Co-Director Lonny Price
Signage for "Beaches, A New Musical"
