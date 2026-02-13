Photos: Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett and BEACHES Company Meet the Press

You can now get a first look at photos of Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett and the company of Beaches, A New Musical meeting the press!

The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour. Additional casting & production team, and dates & cities for the national tour, will be announced at a later date. Get a first listen to the music of Beaches HERE!

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends.

From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas