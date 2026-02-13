Photos/Video: A CHORUS LINE in Rehearsal in the Philippines

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look inside rehearsal for the upcoming production of A Chorus Line in the Philippines. Check out the photos and video here!

A Chorus Line will be directed and choreographed by Emmy Award-winner and Broadway powerhouse Karla Puno Garcia. An ensemble of exceptional Filipino performers joins previously announced stars: Tony and two-time Grammy Award nominee Conrad Ricamora as Zach, and Fil-Am Broadway triple threat Lissa de Guzman, celebrated for her portrayal of Elphaba in the Wicked Broadway National Tour as Cassie.

The cast also includes Christina Glur as Diana Morales, Angelo Soriano as Mike Costa, Michaela Marfori as Bebe Benzenheimer, Jordan Andrews as Al DeLuca, Rapah Manalo as Richie Walters, Ken San Jose as Mark Anthony, Stephen Viñas as Bobby Mills, Mikaela Regis as Sheila Bryant, Iya Villanueva as Maggie Winslow, Universe Ramos as Paul San Marco, Richardson Yadao as Larry, Julio Laforteza as Don Kerr, Brie Chappell as Val Clark, Sam Libao as Kristine Urich, Alyanna Wijangco as Judy Turner, Jessica Carmona as Connie Wong, Luca Olbes as Gregory Gardner, Jim Ferrer as Butch Barton, Winchester Lopez as Tom Tucker, Rofe Villarino as Victor Vickers, Lord Kristofer Logmao as Frank, Paulina Luzuriaga as Tricia, Anna del Prado as Lois Dillettente, Vince Denzel Sarra as Roy, Franco Ramos as Swing, and Anyah de Guzman as Swing.

A landmark of American musical theatre, A Chorus Line celebrates its 50th Anniversary by continuing to shine a spotlight on the ensemble—the unsung heroes of every show. Following 17 hopefuls vying for eight roles, it remains a timeless ode to ambition, sacrifice, and individuality.

Tickets are available via TicketWorld, priced from ₱900 to ₱5,500. The show runs March 12–29, 2026, with performances on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

A Chorus Line is presented by Ayala Land, BPI and Philippine Airlines, the official carrier with additional support from Make it Makati, Circuit Makati and Ayala Malls.

Credit: Ernest Gatpandan III