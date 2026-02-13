Taylor Trensch, Maggie Kuntz Among New Broadway Stars in THE GILDED AGE Season 4

Casting details have been released for the upcoming fourth season of The Gilded Age, the HBO costume drama full of Broadway and stage veterans. New additions to the cast include Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award nominee Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins), Maggie Kuntz (John Proctor Is the Villain, The Outsiders), and more.

Trensch will pay Olivier, a new addition to the van Rhijn household, with Milligan as Mrs. Knapp Curtis, the trailblazing editor of the popular periodical The Ladies' Home Journal. Kuntz is Fiona Summer, a free-spirited cousin to the prominent Astors.

Other newly announced casting includes James Scully (Oh, Mary!) as Lee Klein, an artist who sells his first painting at an unforgettable Society event and is apprenticed to the famed artist William Merritt Chase; Dennis Haysbert as Dr. Reginald Harris, William Kirkland’s mentor, who visits New York to fundraise for the Freedman’s Hospital in Washington DC and makes a surprising connection; and Neal Huff (Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird) as John D. Rockefeller, the famed businessman and oil tycoon. All appear in a recurring capacity.

Additionally, Broadway alums Jordan Donica and Ashlie Atkinson, who star in the series as Dr. William Kirkland and Mamie Fish, have been upped to series regulars for the fourth season. A Season 4 premiere date has yet to be announced.

"Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost," a Season 4 logline reads. "Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for."

Season 3 of The Gilded Age went out with a bang, with the finale episode of the HBO costume drama attracting 5.0 million viewers in its first three days of release in the U.S. The third season consistently climbed in record-breaking viewership for five consecutive weeks, beginning with episode four. As a whole, viewership for Season 3 was up 30% from Season 2, which debuted in 2023.

In Season 3 of The Gilded Age, the stakes continued to grow as Bertha set her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights, while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, its ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear. All three seasons of The Gilded Age are now available on HBO Max.

The Season 3 cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars in the show.

The Gilded Age is created, written, and executive-produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.

Bonnie Milligan Photo Credit: Christopher Boudewyns

Taylor Trensch Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes