Exclusive: Aisha Jackson & Avery Wilson Rehearse with the New York Pops

Aisha Jackson and Avery Wilson are getting ready to take the stage with The New York Pops in If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the concert will include timeless love songs and empowering anthems that celebrate romance, friendship and the joy of shared connections including “Let’s Stay Together”, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Ordinary People”, “I Have Nothing”, and more.

This concert is part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival highlighting the extraordinary musical riches that have evolved and flourished in the United States. With a wide variety of programs exploring diverse voices and influences that have shaped—and continue to shape—American identity, the festival offers a multifaceted musical reflection of the United States 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Watch in this video as they rehearse "September," "Ordinary People," "Rock With You," "For Once in My Life," and "Kiss."