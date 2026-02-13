Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre to Celebrate 100 Years This Weekend

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Six will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Lena Horne Theatre on Sunday, February 15, and on Monday, February 16, a new cast of Queens begins their reign for Twenty Twenty Six.

Six had its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre where the show is currently playing an open-ended run.

The Lena Horne Theatre opened in 1926, as the Mansfield Theatre. Designed by Herbert J. Krapp, the building was named for actor Richard Mansfield (1857-1907). The theatre was renamed for New York Times theatre critic Brooks Atkinson in 1960 and for legendary Tony Award-winner Lena Horne in 2022.

Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago. Six is now the 45th longest-running show in Broadway history.