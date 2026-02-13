Exclusive: Wait In the Wings Releases New Documentary Exploring the Real History of Annie Oakley- Watch a Deleted Scene

WAIT IN THE WINGS has announced its newest deep dive into the fascinating and often misunderstood life of Annie Oakley, the sharpshooting icon immortalized in Irving Berlin’s beloved Broadway musical.

BroadwayWorld readers can enjoy an exclusive bonus clip from the documentary, featuring a hilarious story that didn’t make the final cut.

Best known to theatre audiences as the plucky backwoods heroine, Oakley’s stage persona has long overshadowed the complex and remarkable woman behind the myth. This new documentary examines how history transformed her into a modern-day legend, working to separate fact from the layers of showmanship and theatrical storytelling that shaped her public image.

The episode marks a new direction for WAIT IN THE WINGS. While the YouTube channel and 501(c)3 nonprofit is often known for exploring the production history of overlooked musicals, this installment instead focuses on the stark differences between the historical figure and her Broadway counterpart. Drawing on extensive research and featuring an interview with Annie Oakley expert and biographer Shirl Kasper, the documentary paints a fuller portrait of the woman behind the legend.

Including performances from some of the internet’s most entertaining voices including Zoe Belcour (@basically_broadway), Will Anderson (@the_theater_lovers), Dan Becker (Disney Dan on YouTube), Schaffrillas Productions (Schaffrillas Productions on YouTube), Courage the Actor (@CouragetheActor), Amanda Golka (Swell Entertainment on YouTube), and Mickey Jo Boucher (Mickey-Jo Theatre on YouTube), the film doesn’t just share archival quotes, it brings them to life.

Known for its deep dives into musical theatre lore, WAIT IN THE WINGS continues to spotlight the stories behind the stories, engaging theatre fans, historians, and artists alike. The new film arrives just ahead of the nonprofit’s first annual Book Fair fundraiser, where fans can bid on everything from books used in WitW’s research to a signed first edition of Wicked from author Gregory Maguire’s personal collection.

The Wingtastic Book Fair runs February 21–28. Register to bid.

The film “So, Wait…Annie Get Your Gun was Real” premieres Friday, February 13th at 12PM (EST). You can watch the full documentary for free on the WAIT IN THE WINGS YouTube channel.