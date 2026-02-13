Paul Tazewell & More Win Costume Designers Guild Awards - Full List

Costume Designer Paul Tazewell won the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film award for Wicked: For Good at the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards, which took place on Thursday, February 12. He previously took home the award in the same category for the first Wicked movie in 2025.
Other notable winners include Colleen Atwood for One Battle After Another, Kate Hawley for Frankenstein, Kameron Lennox for The Studio, and more. Nominees included Katja Cahill for the NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night, Kasia Walicka Maimone for The Gilded Age, and Malgosia Turzanska for Hamnet. Take a look at the full list of nominations and wins below.
Celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, the annual CDGA ceremony took place on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at The Ebell of Los Angeles, California. Winners in the nine competitive categories will be announced live at the event.
The CDGA is the annual celebration where the global spotlight turns to the art of costume design, bringing together actors, filmmakers, costume designers, and artists to honor excellence across film, television, short-form projects, costume design, and costume illustration. The Costume Designers Guild represents more than 1,200 costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators working across motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and emerging media worldwide.
Note: Winners are BOLDED
28TH CDGA NOMINEES AND WINNERS:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
- Bugonia - Jennifer Johnson, CDG
- F1® The Movie - Julian Day, CDG
- One Battle After Another - Colleen Atwood, CDG
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Jenny Eagan, CDG
- Weapons - Trish Summerville, CDG
Excellence in Period Film
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - Anna Mary Scott Robbins
- Frankenstein - Kate Hawley, CDG
- Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska, CDG
- Hedda - Lindsay Pugh
- Sinners - Ruth E. Carter, CDG
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L. Scott, CDG
- How To Train Your Dragon - Lindsay Pugh
- Thunderbolts* - Sanja Milkovic Hays, CDG
- TRON: Ares - Christine Bieselin Clark, CDG & Alix Friedberg, CDG
- Wicked: For Good - Paul Tazewell, CDG
Excellence in Contemporary Television
- Emily in Paris - Veni, Vidi, Venezia - Marylin Fitoussi
- Hacks - Heaven - Kathleen Felix-Hager, CDG
- The Righteous Gemstones - You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas - Christina Flannery, CDG
- The Studio - CinemaCon - Kameron Lennox, CDG
- Wednesday - Woe Me The Money - Colleen Atwood, CDG & Mark Sutherland
Excellence in Period Television
- 1923 - A Dream and a Memory - Janie Bryant, CDG & Gaby Acosta, CDG
- Chief of War - City of Flowers - Caroline Eselin-Schaefer, CDG
- House of Guinness - Episode 4 - Edward K. Gibbon
- Palm Royale - Maxine Is Ready to Single Mingle - Alix Friedberg, CDG & Leigh Bell, CDG
- The Gilded Age - Marriage Is a Gamble - Kasia Walicka Maimone
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
- Andor - Harvest - Michael Wilkinson, CDG
- Black Mirror - USS Callister: Into Infinity - Matthew Price
- Murderbot - FreeCommerce - Carrie Grace, CDG & Laura Jean Shannon, CDG
- The Wheel of Time - He Who Comes With The Dawn - Sharon Gilham
- The Witcher - Baptism of Fire - Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
- Dancing with the Stars - Premiere - Steven Norman Lee, CDG & Daniela Gschwendtner, CDG
- Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special - Tom Broecker, CDG, Cristina Natividad, & Ashley Dudek
- The Masked Singer - The Lucky 6: Merging of the Masks - Steven Norman Lee, CDG & Luke D'Alessandro, CDG
- The Traitors - Til Death Us Do Part - Sam Spector, CDG & Rikki Finlay
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night - Katja Cahill, CDG
Excellence in Short Form Design
- Someday, by Spike Jonze: AirPods 4 - Kym Barrett, CDG
- Dandyland: Episode 10 - Rafaella Rabinovich
- Lady Gaga: The Dead Dance (Music Video) - Colleen Atwood, CDG
- Batman vs. Bateman: State Farm® - Anette Cseri, CDG
- Uber Eats: A Century of Cravings - SUPER BOWL - Michelle Martini, CDG
Excellence in Costume Illustration
- On Swift Horses - Eduardo Lucero, CDG Illustrator
- Palm Royale - Oksana Nedavniaya, CDG Illustrator
- Sinners - Felipe Sanchez, CDG Illustrator
- Weapons - Oksana Nedavniaya, CDG Illustrator
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas