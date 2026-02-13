Paul Tazewell & More Win Costume Designers Guild Awards - Full List

Costume Designer Paul Tazewell won the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film award for Wicked: For Good at the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards, which took place on Thursday, February 12. He previously took home the award in the same category for the first Wicked movie in 2025.

Other notable winners include Colleen Atwood for One Battle After Another, Kate Hawley for Frankenstein, Kameron Lennox for The Studio, and more. Nominees included Katja Cahill for the NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night, Kasia Walicka Maimone for The Gilded Age, and Malgosia Turzanska for Hamnet. Take a look at the full list of nominations and wins below.

Celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, the annual CDGA ceremony took place on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at The Ebell of Los Angeles, California. Winners in the nine competitive categories will be announced live at the event.

The CDGA is the annual celebration where the global spotlight turns to the art of costume design, bringing together actors, filmmakers, costume designers, and artists to honor excellence across film, television, short-form projects, costume design, and costume illustration. The Costume Designers Guild represents more than 1,200 costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators working across motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and emerging media worldwide.

Note: Winners are BOLDED

28TH CDGA NOMINEES AND WINNERS:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Bugonia - Jennifer Johnson, CDG

F1® The Movie - Julian Day, CDG

One Battle After Another - Colleen Atwood, CDG

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Jenny Eagan, CDG

Weapons - Trish Summerville, CDG

Excellence in Period Film

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - Anna Mary Scott Robbins

Frankenstein - Kate Hawley, CDG

Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska, CDG

Hedda - Lindsay Pugh

Sinners - Ruth E. Carter, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L. Scott, CDG

How To Train Your Dragon - Lindsay Pugh

Thunderbolts* - Sanja Milkovic Hays, CDG

TRON: Ares - Christine Bieselin Clark, CDG & Alix Friedberg, CDG

Wicked: For Good - Paul Tazewell, CDG

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris - Veni, Vidi, Venezia - Marylin Fitoussi

Hacks - Heaven - Kathleen Felix-Hager, CDG

The Righteous Gemstones - You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas - Christina Flannery, CDG

The Studio - CinemaCon - Kameron Lennox, CDG

Wednesday - Woe Me The Money - Colleen Atwood, CDG & Mark Sutherland

Excellence in Period Television

1923 - A Dream and a Memory - Janie Bryant, CDG & Gaby Acosta, CDG

Chief of War - City of Flowers - Caroline Eselin-Schaefer, CDG

House of Guinness - Episode 4 - Edward K. Gibbon

Palm Royale - Maxine Is Ready to Single Mingle - Alix Friedberg, CDG & Leigh Bell, CDG

The Gilded Age - Marriage Is a Gamble - Kasia Walicka Maimone

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Andor - Harvest - Michael Wilkinson, CDG

Black Mirror - USS Callister: Into Infinity - Matthew Price

Murderbot - FreeCommerce - Carrie Grace, CDG & Laura Jean Shannon, CDG

The Wheel of Time - He Who Comes With The Dawn - Sharon Gilham

The Witcher - Baptism of Fire - Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Dancing with the Stars - Premiere - Steven Norman Lee, CDG & Daniela Gschwendtner, CDG

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special - Tom Broecker, CDG, Cristina Natividad, & Ashley Dudek

The Masked Singer - The Lucky 6: Merging of the Masks - Steven Norman Lee, CDG & Luke D'Alessandro, CDG

The Traitors - Til Death Us Do Part - Sam Spector, CDG & Rikki Finlay

Wicked: One Wonderful Night - Katja Cahill, CDG

Excellence in Short Form Design

Someday, by Spike Jonze: AirPods 4 - Kym Barrett, CDG

Dandyland: Episode 10 - Rafaella Rabinovich

Lady Gaga: The Dead Dance (Music Video) - Colleen Atwood, CDG

Batman vs. Bateman: State Farm® - Anette Cseri, CDG

Uber Eats: A Century of Cravings - SUPER BOWL - Michelle Martini, CDG

Excellence in Costume Illustration

On Swift Horses - Eduardo Lucero, CDG Illustrator

Palm Royale - Oksana Nedavniaya, CDG Illustrator

Sinners - Felipe Sanchez, CDG Illustrator

Weapons - Oksana Nedavniaya, CDG Illustrator



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas