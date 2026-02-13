We're Hiring! Freelance Broadway and Industry Writers

 tracker
BroadwayWorld is seeking freelance writers with sharp, informed opinions about Broadway, today’s arts scene, and the evolving entertainment industry. We’re looking for writers who understand the business, the history, the culture — and have something meaningful to say about where it’s headed.

Plus, you'll get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.

Ideal candidates may have professional experience in theatre, arts journalism, producing, casting, marketing, or entertainment business and a pulse on what theatre fans and industry insiders are talking about right now. An understanding of SEO and digital publishing best practices is a plus. 

Compensation: Paid, based on experience and assignment scope.

Application deadline: March 31, 2026.

To apply, fill out this form.




