Video: Watch Matt Doyle Sing Carole King, Sara Barreilles, Joni Mitchell at 54 Below

Tony Award winner Matt Doyle made his long-awaited return to 54 Below with a brand new show, New Beginning. The performance was a tribute to the great singer-songwriters who have inspired him throughout the years, including Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Sting, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stapleton, Sara Bareilles, and more.

Doyle was joined by ising star Evan Zavada (Wicked), who music directed and arranged the new show.

Joni Mitchell – "A Case of You"

About Matt Doyle

Doyle won a Tony Award for his performance in Company. His other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price), War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). He was recently seen as the title role in The Great Gatsby in Seoul.

Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite and Jasper in Deadland.

Regional credits include West Side Story at ?Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and TV credits include "The Code" (CBS), a recurring role on "Gossip Girl" (Jonathan) and? "Private Romeo" (Glenn).

Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include "Bare" (Peter). Matt's album, "Uncontrolled," is available on iTunes.