Exclusive: Watch Erika Henningsen, Ramin Karimloo & More Rehearse for JANE EYRE

BroadwayWorld recently stopped by rehearsals for Manhattan Concert Productions upcoming Broadway Series presentation of JANE EYRE. The one-night-only concert event will bring Paul Gordon and John Caird’s musical adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s novel to the stage with the New York City Chamber Orchestra and a 400-voice chorus.

Directed by Tony Yazbeck, with music direction by Brad Haak, the concert will star Erika Henningsen as Jane Eyre opposite Ramin Karimloo as Edward Fairfax Rochester. The cast will also include Natalie Allen, Clara Bishop, Caroline Bowman, Runako Campbell, Robert Curtis, David Michael Garry, Jada German, Marc Kudisch, Ada Manie, Austin Scott, Emily Skinner, Elizabeth Stanley, Christianne Tisdale, and Brittany Nicole Williams.

"There's something about these early 2000s musicals," said Henningsen during a break from rehearsals. "They are so gutsy and earnest and dramatic. It lets you do all of your favorite things! I always say that if I had heard this score when I was 11 years old, I would have been singing it with the lights off in my bedroom because it doesn't hold back... from the love, the drama, and the emotional catharsis that all of these characters go through. It's really 0-100 when this show starts."

Watch in this video as we catch up with the cast and creative team ahead of the big night!