Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 10, 2026- THE FEAR OF 13 On Broadway Adds New Cast Members and More



Encores! HIGH SPIRITS Brings Steven Pasquale & Phillipa Soo Together Onstage at Last Broadway superstars Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo have been married for almost a decade, and yet New York City audiences have not yet seen them together onstage... until now! This February, the duo joins forces on the New York City Center stage for the first show of the Encores! season, High Spirits.