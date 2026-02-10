 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 10, 2026- THE FEAR OF 13 On Broadway Adds New Cast Members and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 10, 2026
Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s plenty of fresh theatre news to kick off your day. Ephraim Sykes and more have joined the Broadway cast of The Fear of 13, starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in their Main Stem debuts. Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo finally share the stage in Encores! High Spirits, while Ben Platt is headed to the UK for Midnight at The Never Get under the direction of David Cromer. We’ve got an exclusive sit-down with rising star Isaac Powell about his film and Broadway projects and take you behind the scenes in our must-watch videos, including a look at creating accessible performances and the new trailer for Project Hail Mary. Dive into industry insights on the Practical Magic musical and how 54 Below is meeting recent challenges. Plus, enjoy the latest photo features, special events, and a review roundup of Orange Tree Theatre’s Dance of Death. Let’s jump in!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, February 14
Valentine's Day
Sunday, February 15
Marjorie Prime closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Ephraim Sykes & More Join THE FEAR OF 13 on Broadway

Producers Seaview, Wessex Grove, and Gavin Kalin Productions today announced the complete cast of Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award® winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe® Award nominee Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts.
Encores! HIGH SPIRITS Brings Steven Pasquale & Phillipa Soo Together Onstage at Last

Broadway superstars Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo have been married for almost a decade, and yet New York City audiences have not yet seen them together onstage... until now! This February, the duo joins forces on the New York City Center stage for the first show of the Encores! season, High Spirits. 
Ben Platt Will Lead UK Premiere of MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET, Directed by David Cromer

Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy Award® winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Parade), will make his Menier stage debut in Midnight at The Never Get with book music and lyrics by Golden Globe® and Grammy Award winner and Academy Award® nominee Mark Sonnenblick (“Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters).

Exclusive
Exclusive: Isaac Powell on THE MOMENT, Next Theater Project & More
by Tyler Hinton
Isaac Powell, Broadway star of the recent revivals of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and WEST SIDE STORY, plays a key role in the new Charli XCX film THE MOMENT, which recently premiered at Sundance and is now playing in movie theaters across the country. He sat down to talk with BroadwayWorld about the film, his career, and what’s next. . (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 10, 2026- THE FEAR OF 13 On Broadway Adds New Cast Members and More Image Video: How JUST IN TIME Was Redesigned For Its Relaxed Performance
by Michael Major
Lighting designer Justin Townsend is sharing how Just In Time became an 'all-access' experience for its recent relaxed performance for TDF. Watch a video of him explaining how they prepared for the show.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 10, 2026- THE FEAR OF 13 On Broadway Adds New Cast Members and More Image Video: PROJECT HAIL MARY Drops Final Trailer Featuring Puppeteer James Ortiz
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the Super Bowl, the final trailer dropped for Project Hail Mary, a new science fiction film featuring Ryan Gosling and Drama Desk-winning puppeteer James Ortiz. Check it out now.. (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 10, 2026- THE FEAR OF 13 On Broadway Adds New Cast Members and More Image Jeffrey Kahane Steps Down as Music Director of San Antonio Philharmonic
by Stephi Wild
Jeffrey Kahane has resigned from his role as Music Director of the San Antonio Philharmonic, marking the end of his impactful tenure.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 10, 2026- THE FEAR OF 13 On Broadway Adds New Cast Members and More Image MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Returns to Aurora’s Stolp Island Theatre Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Paramount Theatre's long-running hit musical Million Dollar Quartet has wrapped its winter break, and is rebooting to rock downtown Aurora's Stolp Island Theatre for three more months, March 4-May 31, 2026.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 10, 2026- THE FEAR OF 13 On Broadway Adds New Cast Members and More Image Silver Spring Stage Will Premiere Live Reading of AOC AND THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE 2028 ELECTION, PART ONE
by Stephi Wild
From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Donald Trump, J.D. Vance to Zohran Mamdani and all the powerful in-between, Gary Morgenstein's new play AOC and The Untold Story of the 2028 Election, Part One, makes fun of everyone.. (more...)
 
Industry Pro Newsletter: Equity vs. Spotlight, Washington Post Layoffs, and Broadway Bares News
by Alex Freeman
This week’s newsletter brings together stories of accountability, advocacy, and adaptation across the theatre world. We cover artists and organizations responding to public scrutiny, including Lauren Gunderson’s statement following her appearance in the Epstein files and the Washington Post’s elimination of its chief theater critic role. Elsewhere, new initiatives and events push forward, from Broadway Bares gearing up for its next benefit and Katharine Quinn launching a Broadway-focused marketing agency to Broadway showtunes finding new life on the ice. The issue also examines ongoing debates over access, transparency, and infrastructure, from Equity’s dispute with Spotlight in the UK to closed-door discussions about Portland’s Keller Auditorium.. (more...)  
Review Roundup: DANCE OF DEATH at Orange Tree Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Orange Tree Theatre is presenting Richard Eyre’s new adaptation of August Strindberg’s Dance of Death. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's review roundup!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Lea Michele, Jane Krakowski, Darren Criss and More Set for MISCAST26
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The honorees and initial performers have been revealed for MCC Theater's Miscast26, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.. (more...)
Brandon Contreras to Take Over for David Cumming in OPERATION MINCEMEAT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Brandon Contreras will take over the role of Charles Cholmondeley & Others in Operation Mincemeat on Broadway, when original cast member David Cumming departs the production in February. . (more...)
Jake Shane to Make Broadway Debut in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jake Shane will make his Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich at the Nederlander Theatre. The current cast of All Out includes Sarah Silverman, Heidi Gardner, Jason Mantzoukas, and Craig Robinson.. (more...)
Laura Bell Bundy Will Lead Industry Reading of DAVID AND GOLIATH!
by Stephi Wild
A private industry reading of David and Goliath!, a new comedy by Ricky Dunlop, will be presented on Thursday, February 12 at 3PM, and Friday, February 13 at 11AM at Ripley-Grier Studios.. (more...)
BRAN CASTLE: THE MUSICAL Will Hold Industry Presentation This Month
by Stephi Wild
A private industry presentation will take place this week for Bran Castle: The Musical, with two performances set for Thursday, February 19 and Friday, February 20 in New York City. . (more...)
Megan Hilty and Sutton Foster Join Disney Jr. Series ROBOGOBO as Guest Stars
by Josh Sharpe
It's a Broadway outing in Season 2 of Disney Jr.’s “RoboGobo,' with the announcement that musical theater favorites Megan Hilty and Sutton Foster will serve as guest stars in the new season.. (more...)
Immersive THE LAST MATCH Wrestling Musical Will Open in London
by Michael Major
The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience, winner of 11 BroadwayWorld Awards, is coming to the capital, with a fully immersive spectacle that blends hard-hitting wrestling, live rock music, and theatrical storytelling into one explosive event.. (more...)
Hugh Jackman-Led SONG SUNG BLUE Coming to Peacock in February
by Josh Sharpe
Song Sung Blue, the biographical musical starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning February 13.. (more...)
THE LION KING to Welcome New Actors as Young Nala and Young Simba Next Week
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Lion King will welcome Andrea Guzman as “Young Nala” and Firo Oliva as “Young Simba,' alternating in the roles with current cast members Emma Origenes and Caleb Beltran.. (more...)
Kenny Leon

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

