Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 10, 2026- THE FEAR OF 13 On Broadway Adds New Cast Members and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s plenty of fresh theatre news to kick off your day. Ephraim Sykes and more have joined the Broadway cast of The Fear of 13, starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in their Main Stem debuts. Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo finally share the stage in Encores! High Spirits, while Ben Platt is headed to the UK for Midnight at The Never Get under the direction of David Cromer. We’ve got an exclusive sit-down with rising star Isaac Powell about his film and Broadway projects and take you behind the scenes in our must-watch videos, including a look at creating accessible performances and the new trailer for Project Hail Mary. Dive into industry insights on the Practical Magic musical and how 54 Below is meeting recent challenges. Plus, enjoy the latest photo features, special events, and a review roundup of Orange Tree Theatre’s Dance of Death. Let’s jump in!
But first...
Saturday, February 14
Valentine's Day
Sunday, February 15
Marjorie Prime closes on Broadway
Ephraim Sykes & More Join THE FEAR OF 13 on Broadway
Producers Seaview, Wessex Grove, and Gavin Kalin Productions today announced the complete cast of Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award® winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe® Award nominee Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts.
Encores! HIGH SPIRITS Brings Steven Pasquale & Phillipa Soo Together Onstage at Last
Broadway superstars Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo have been married for almost a decade, and yet New York City audiences have not yet seen them together onstage... until now! This February, the duo joins forces on the New York City Center stage for the first show of the Encores! season, High Spirits.
Ben Platt Will Lead UK Premiere of MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET, Directed by David Cromer
Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy Award® winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Parade), will make his Menier stage debut in Midnight at The Never Get with book music and lyrics by Golden Globe® and Grammy Award winner and Academy Award® nominee Mark Sonnenblick (“Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters).
| Video: How JUST IN TIME Was Redesigned For Its Relaxed Performance
by Michael Major
Lighting designer Justin Townsend is sharing how Just In Time became an 'all-access' experience for its recent relaxed performance for TDF. Watch a video of him explaining how they prepared for the show.. (more...)
| Video: PROJECT HAIL MARY Drops Final Trailer Featuring Puppeteer James Ortiz
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the Super Bowl, the final trailer dropped for Project Hail Mary, a new science fiction film featuring Ryan Gosling and Drama Desk-winning puppeteer James Ortiz. Check it out now.. (more...)
| Jeffrey Kahane Steps Down as Music Director of San Antonio Philharmonic
by Stephi Wild
Jeffrey Kahane has resigned from his role as Music Director of the San Antonio Philharmonic, marking the end of his impactful tenure.. (more...)
| MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Returns to Aurora’s Stolp Island Theatre Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Paramount Theatre's long-running hit musical Million Dollar Quartet has wrapped its winter break, and is rebooting to rock downtown Aurora's Stolp Island Theatre for three more months, March 4-May 31, 2026.. (more...)
| Silver Spring Stage Will Premiere Live Reading of AOC AND THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE 2028 ELECTION, PART ONE
by Stephi Wild
From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Donald Trump, J.D. Vance to Zohran Mamdani and all the powerful in-between, Gary Morgenstein's new play AOC and The Untold Story of the 2028 Election, Part One, makes fun of everyone.. (more...)
"You are the god-damnedest thing
