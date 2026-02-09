Hugh Jackman-Led SONG SUNG BLUE Coming to Peacock in February

Song Sung Blue, the biographical musical starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning February 13. As previously announced, the movie will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD on February 17, 2026.

Hudson has received several accolades for her performance, including Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Actor Award nominations.

Based on the award-winning 2008 documentary by Greg Kohs, writer and director Craig Brewer brings to life the story of two down-on-their-luck musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning and Thunder. Together, they rise from a garage to dive bar gigs to unexpected hometown stardom, before unexpected tragedy strikes. The movie was released in theaters on December 25, 2025. Find out what critics think here.

The film’s star-studded ensemble cast also features Emmy Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos,” Goodfellas), Ella Anderson (Suncoast, The Glass Castle), King Princess (Bottoms, Crush), Mustafa Shakir (Ghosted, Emancipation), Hudson Hensley (The Wildman of Shaggy Creek), and Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens (The Cove, the Short Circuit franchise) and Emmy Award nominee Jim Belushi (“Saturday Night Live”). The film is beautifully co-produced by Emmy Award nominee John Davis (Prey, I, Robot), John Fox (Game Night, Uglies), and Craig Brewer.

Photo Credit: Universal