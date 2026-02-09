Brandon Contreras to Take Over for David Cumming in OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Brandon Contreras will take over the role of Charles Cholmondeley & Others in Operation Mincemeat on Broadway, when original cast member David Cumming departs the production in February.

As previously announced, original cast members David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts will perform through February 22nd 2026.

Contreras recently finished his run causing chaos as “Cal” in the Off-Broadway/International hit, Titanique. A New York City born & raised creative, he made Broadway debut in Almost Famous (OBC & Old Globe) and has been seen in some other theatre favorites including: Titanic and Road Show (City Center Encores!), In the Heights (1st National), Jerry Springer: The Opera (The New Group), Beauty & the Beast (Drury Lane), Bhangin’ It! (La Jolla Playhouse), You Deserve to be Here (Roundabout Theatre Workshop) and The Play that Goes Wrong (Pioneer).

Operation Mincemeat's will play at the Golden Theatre through April 26, 2026. The production has been extended five times.

Across 1,649 performances - from its origins on the London Fringe to the West End and now Broadway, where the show runs simultaneously - Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 2,000 audience members - roughly one in fifty - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 53 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.