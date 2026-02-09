Laura Bell Bundy Will Lead Industry Reading of DAVID AND GOLIATH!

A private industry reading of David and Goliath!, a new comedy by Ricky Dunlop, will be presented on Thursday, February 12 at 3PM, and Friday, February 13 at 11AM at Ripley-Grier Studios. The runtime of the reading is 80 minutes with no intermission. For reservations and more information, email contact@visceral-entertainment.com.﻿

Directed by Danny Salles (VAPE! The Grease Parody, TV's “The Middle,” “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List”), David and Goliath! will feature Laura Bell Bundy (Hairspray, Legally Blonde), Briga Heelan (Once Upon a One More Time), Maurice Williams (co-writer and executive producer of Emmy Award-winning “Entergalactic.”), and Oscar Williams (Fun Home).

David and Goliath! is a new dark comedy that follows the wickedly talented, paranoid, self-medicating Academy Award-winning best supporting actress, Amelia Hall, on the night of her tremendous win. With her jealous ex-husband and backstabbing friend aiming to spoil her victory (not to mention the press licking at her heels) Amelia struggles to keep her sanity with the help of her teenage assistant and her unlikely hookup. Oh, and she might kill someone in the process. This outrageous romp delves into celebrity, misogyny, dry gin martinis, and the monsters we turn ourselves into.

"During social and political unrest, laughter is the best remedy. I truly believe it's a glorious time for the contemporary comedy," says playwright Ricky Dunlop. "David and Goliath! was inspired by absurd experiences I had on a trip to Los Angeles several years ago. What started as a character-driven story soon morphed into a play brimming with commentary as only a romp can gratifyingly deliver."

Ian McQueen is Stage Manager. Casting is by Eisenberg Casting, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA. Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager.

Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.