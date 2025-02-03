Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed pver the weekend.
Exclusive: Life is a DRAG for Nick Adams and Adam Pascal
Here Comes Mama: The Untold Story of GYPSY 's Fabled Stage Mother
Video: Just Clowning Around with DRAG: THE MUSICAL's Jimbo
Photos: Jodi Benson Stars as 'Rose' In GYPSY at OFC Creations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony nominee Jodi Benson, who famously voiced the role of Ariel in the animated Disney film The Little Mermaid, stars in OFC Creations’ Broadway in Brighton production of Gypsy. See photos here! . (more...)
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Will Offer Discount Tickets to Celebrate Box Office Opening
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray has announced a special ticket offer to celebrate the box office opening. The production will be offering 26 pairs at $50. Learn more here!. (more...)
SING SING Movie Now Available to Watch at Home
by Josh Sharpe
Following a re-release in theaters earlier this month, A24's critically acclaimed Sing Sing has come home. The theater drama is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms for $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- February 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a holiday favorite, a Tony-winning Best Play, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)
Video: Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle Are Getting Ready for CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER
by Joey Mervis
Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle return to the stage this winter in Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother, directed by Noah Himmelstein. Watch in this video as the whole company explains what the play is all about.. (more...)
Video: Signature Theatre's IN THE HEIGHTS Cast Rehearses 'Carnaval del Barrio'
by Michael Major
Watch the cast of Signature Theatre's In the Heights rehearse 'Carnaval del Barrio.' The video features Ángel Lozada, Berto Fernández and more! The musical features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto) and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.. (more...)
Video: Joey Fatone and the Cast of & JULIET Perform Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
Joey Fatone and the cast of & Juliet visited Good Morning America on Thursday to perform an *NSYNC-Backstreet Boys mashup from the show. Fatone, who plays 'Lance' in the hit musical comedy, is in the company for six weeks, through March 16, 2025. Watch the performance now!. (more...)
Video: WICKED Movie Deleted Scenes Now Available for Free
by Josh Sharpe
In a new video, Universal has made all deleted scenes from the Wicked movie available for free. The nearly nine-minute compilation video features several moments cut from the film, including more interactions between Glinda and Elphaba. Watch them now!. (more...)
