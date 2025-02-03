News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed pver the weekend.

Feb. 03, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed pver the weekend.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

Exclusive: Life is a DRAG for Nick Adams and Adam Pascal
by Robert Bannon
Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Life is a drag and there is a show in NYC telling you all about it! Drag: The Musical burst into New World Stages and the rest is history! We have some stars for you this week on The Roundtable to tell us all about it! 



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

Here Comes Mama: The Untold Story of GYPSY 's Fabled Stage Mother
by A.A. Cristi
The musical classic Gypsy is back on Broadway starring Audra McDonald! Get the inside scoop on the show's iconic leading character, Mama Rose Hovick!



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

Video: Just Clowning Around with DRAG: THE MUSICAL's Jimbo
by Joey Mervis
Everyone's favorite drag clown has taken center stage! Jimbo, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, has traded in her baloney bit for musical theatre as the current 'Kitty Galloway' in Drag: The Musical.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

Photos: Jodi Benson Stars as 'Rose' In GYPSY at OFC Creations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony nominee Jodi Benson, who famously voiced the role of Ariel in the animated Disney film The Little Mermaid, stars in OFC Creations’ Broadway in Brighton production of Gypsy. See photos here! . (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Will Offer Discount Tickets to Celebrate Box Office Opening
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray has announced a special ticket offer to celebrate the box office opening. The production will be offering 26 pairs at $50. Learn more here!. (more...

SING SING Movie Now Available to Watch at Home
by Josh Sharpe
Following a re-release in theaters earlier this month, A24's critically acclaimed Sing Sing has come home. The theater drama is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms for $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- February 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a holiday favorite, a Tony-winning Best Play, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good.  . (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

Video: Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle Are Getting Ready for CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER
by Joey Mervis
Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle return to the stage this winter in Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother, directed by Noah Himmelstein. Watch in this video as the whole company explains what the play is all about.. (more...

Video: Signature Theatre's IN THE HEIGHTS Cast Rehearses 'Carnaval del Barrio'
by Michael Major
Watch the cast of Signature Theatre's In the Heights rehearse 'Carnaval del Barrio.' The video features Ángel Lozada, Berto Fernández and more! The musical features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto) and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.. (more...)

Video: Joey Fatone and the Cast of & JULIET Perform Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
Joey Fatone and the cast of & Juliet visited Good Morning America on Thursday to perform an *NSYNC-Backstreet Boys mashup from the show. Fatone, who plays 'Lance' in the hit musical comedy, is in the company for six weeks, through March 16, 2025. Watch the performance now!. (more...)

Video: WICKED Movie Deleted Scenes Now Available for Free
by Josh Sharpe
In a new video, Universal has made all deleted scenes from the Wicked movie available for free. The nearly nine-minute compilation video features several moments cut from the film, including more interactions between Glinda and Elphaba. Watch them now!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

Nathan Lane

Other birthdays on this day include
Ashley Brown
Maura Tierney
Linda Eder
Julie Gold 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Courage cannot erase our fear,
courage is when we face our fear."

- Newsies




Videos