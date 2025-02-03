Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed pver the weekend.

Exclusive: Life is a DRAG for Nick Adams and Adam Pascal

by Robert Bannon

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Life is a drag and there is a show in NYC telling you all about it! Drag: The Musical burst into New World Stages and the rest is history! We have some stars for you this week on The Roundtable to tell us all about it!

Here Comes Mama: The Untold Story of GYPSY 's Fabled Stage Mother

by A.A. Cristi

The musical classic Gypsy is back on Broadway starring Audra McDonald! Get the inside scoop on the show's iconic leading character, Mama Rose Hovick!

Video: Just Clowning Around with DRAG: THE MUSICAL's Jimbo

by Joey Mervis

Everyone's favorite drag clown has taken center stage! Jimbo, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, has traded in her baloney bit for musical theatre as the current 'Kitty Galloway' in Drag: The Musical.

Photos: Jodi Benson Stars as 'Rose' In GYPSY at OFC Creations

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony nominee Jodi Benson, who famously voiced the role of Ariel in the animated Disney film The Little Mermaid, stars in OFC Creations’ Broadway in Brighton production of Gypsy. See photos here! . (more...)

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Will Offer Discount Tickets to Celebrate Box Office Opening

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray has announced a special ticket offer to celebrate the box office opening. The production will be offering 26 pairs at $50. Learn more here!. (more...)

SING SING Movie Now Available to Watch at Home

by Josh Sharpe

Following a re-release in theaters earlier this month, A24's critically acclaimed Sing Sing has come home. The theater drama is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms for $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.. (more...)

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- February 2025

by Sidney Paterra

Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a holiday favorite, a Tony-winning Best Play, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)

Video: Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle Are Getting Ready for CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER

by Joey Mervis

Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle return to the stage this winter in Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother, directed by Noah Himmelstein. Watch in this video as the whole company explains what the play is all about.. (more...)

Video: Signature Theatre's IN THE HEIGHTS Cast Rehearses 'Carnaval del Barrio'

by Michael Major

Watch the cast of Signature Theatre's In the Heights rehearse 'Carnaval del Barrio.' The video features Ángel Lozada, Berto Fernández and more! The musical features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto) and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.. (more...)

Video: Joey Fatone and the Cast of & JULIET Perform Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Josh Sharpe

Joey Fatone and the cast of & Juliet visited Good Morning America on Thursday to perform an *NSYNC-Backstreet Boys mashup from the show. Fatone, who plays 'Lance' in the hit musical comedy, is in the company for six weeks, through March 16, 2025. Watch the performance now!. (more...)

Video: WICKED Movie Deleted Scenes Now Available for Free

by Josh Sharpe

In a new video, Universal has made all deleted scenes from the Wicked movie available for free. The nearly nine-minute compilation video features several moments cut from the film, including more interactions between Glinda and Elphaba. Watch them now!. (more...)

Nathan Lane

Other birthdays on this day include

Ashley Brown

Maura Tierney

Linda Eder

Julie Gold

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!