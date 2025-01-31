Photos: Jodi Benson Stars as 'Rose' In GYPSY at OFC Creations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony nominee Jodi Benson, who famously voiced the role of Ariel in the animated Disney film The Little Mermaid, stars in OFC Creations’ Broadway in Brighton production of Gypsy, which began performances January 30 and runs for three weeks in Rochester, New York. See photos from the production here!

Benson, a Tony nominee for her performance in the Gershwin musical Crazy for You, is playing the overbearing stage mother, Rose, alongside her real-life daughter, Delaney Benson, as Louise.

“Delaney and I are the first mother-daughter in real life to ever play these roles,” says Benson, “She’s the best scene partner that I’ve ever had in my life.”

Tripp Hanson, as Herbie, has also been seen on Broadway in ‘Kiss Me, Kate!’, ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’, ‘Boys from Syracuse’ and ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,” notably also performed alongside Benson on Broadway in the Tony Award winning musical, “Crazy For You,” over 33 years ago.

OFC’s Gypsy is directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson, music direction by Hunter Ekberg, with choreography by Caeli Carroll. The production is part of OFC’s 2024-2025 Broadway in Brighton Series which focuses on bringing artists from across the country to the new regional theatre.

Gypsy: A Musical Fable features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee. The original production was by David Merrick and Leland Hayward, and the entire production originally directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

Gypsy: A Musical Fable starring Jodi Benson runs through February 16, 2025 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester, NY.

