SING SING Movie Now Available to Watch a Home

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a re-release in theaters earlier this month, A24's critically acclaimed Sing Sing has come home. The theater drama is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms for $19.99 and $24.99, respectively. The release includes behind-the-scenes content, including a director's commentary and deleted scenes. A Blu-ray has also been announced for March, available exclusively at the A24 shop.

The movie recently broke records by becoming the first film in history to be screened simultaneously for incarcerated people and the general public. Since its initial release in 2024, Sing Sing has been honored with several award nominations and wins, including three Academy Award nominations.

In the movie, Oscar-nominated Colman Domingo plays Divine G, a man imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art.

Directed by Greg Kwedar, the true story also features Academy Award nominee Paul Raci and an ensemble of formerly incarcerated actors, many of whom participated in the Rehabilitation Through the Arts Program as seen in the film. Watch the trailer below.