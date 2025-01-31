Video: Joey Fatone and the Cast of & JULIET Perform Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joey Fatone and the cast of & Juliet visited Good Morning America on Thursday to perform an *NSYNC-Backstreet Boys mashup from the show, featuring Larger Than Life, It’s Gonna Be Me, and Everybody. Fatone, who plays "Lance" in the hit musical comedy, is in the company for six weeks, through March 16, 2025. Watch the performance now!

Fatone made his Broadway debut in Rent and also starred in Little Shop of Horrors in 2003. & Juliet marks his first time on Broadway in more than 20 years. In the show, he sings two Backstreet Boys songs, along with additional Max Martin-penned songs by Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and more.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.